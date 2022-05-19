Watch Diamond League track and field from Birmingham

Top Track and Field athletes from around the world head to Great Britain to compete in Wanda Diamond League action.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Birmingham, England, featuring Canadian Olympic champion Andre De Grasse.

The Markham, Ont., sprinter will be looking for a result in the men's 100 metres, following a fourth-place finish in the 200 in Doha last weekend. Fellow Canadian Jerome Blake will also line up in the 100 on Saturday.

Other Canadians in competition in Birmingham include Edmonton's Marco Arop in the men's 800m, Lindsey Butterworth, of Burnaby, B.C., in the women's 800, and Django Lovett, of Surrey, B.C., in the men's high jump.

There will also be non-Diamond League 4x100 relay events which Canadian teams will compete in. The sprinters named to the men's team are De Grasse, Blake, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Bolade Ajomale.

The women's team will be selected from a roster featuring Crystal Emmanuel, Khamica Bingham, Jacqueline Madogo, Leya Buchanan, and Sade McCreath.

WATCH | Why Aaron Brown thinks the track & field business needs an overhaul:

Does the business of Track & Field need an overhaul? Duration 7:06 Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown expands on his Player's Own Voice essay which broke down his plan for an overhaul of the Track & Field business structure.

For more track and field coverage and analysis, stream CBC Sports Presents: Diamond League Track & Field on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.