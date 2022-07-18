False start in world hurdles final fuels Devon Allen's hunger for track, NFL success

Hurdler Devon Allen seemed a lock to add to the United States' medal haul on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

But his false start prevented a possible American sweep in the 110-metre final and what could've been the country's 10th podium finish of the day at Hayward Field.

The speedster-slash-receiver will now take his talents to the football field, where he'll attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. It was hardly the way he wanted to finish at athletics worlds.

"Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that's that," said Allen, whose training camp with the Eagles starts July 26. "I'll learn from it and I'll make sure I just react not as fast next time."

Allen's reaction time in the men's hurdles final was 0.099, which earned him the red card. It was only a fraction less than his reaction time in the semifinal round, which was 0.101.

But rules are rules and a reaction time, measured by sensors in the starting pistol and on the blocks, of less than 0.1 is considered a false start.

"It's track and field, anything can happen," said American Grant Holloway, who defended his hurdles title in 13.03 seconds, 5-100ths of a second ahead of teammate Trey Cunningham. "My hat goes off to Devon. Didn't want to send him out like that but it is what it is."

WATCH | CBC Sports' Scott Russell talks to Allen about DQ:

Devon Allen speaks on disqualification from World Athletics Championships 110m final Duration 1:34 CBC's Scott Russell caught up with the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver following his false start and subsequent disqualification from the men's 100-metre hurdles finals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

This!! So disappointed in the officiating. Tech fails. No way the blocks are accurate to the 1/1000 of a second. You have to zoom in the finish line photos so close to make those calls. But looking at the footage on the side of the track is good enough to DQ someone over .001sec? <a href="https://t.co/zkHjxcgxkY">https://t.co/zkHjxcgxkY</a> —@gstafford13

'Goal is to play in NFL'

Allen said this will make him more "hungry" for success on the football field and the track.

"My goal is to be the best hurdler ever and I still have a chance to do that," said Allen, who was a track standout and football player at the University of Oregon. "My goal is to play in the NFL and help the Eagles win a Super Bowl."

WATCH | Allen threatens 110-metre hurdles world record:

NFL player and Olympian Devon Allen runs historic time in 110-metre hurdles Duration 3:18 Morgan Campbell breaks down an incredible weekend in track. An American hurdler runs the third-fastest time in the world while Shericka Jackson bests Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 200-metres.

Allen's disappointment hardly spoiled a day in which the recording of the "Star-Spangled Banner" got worn out.

It began with the hammer throw, where Brooke Andersen took gold and Janee' Kassanavoid won bronze.

That was a warmup act for the night session, where seven medals piled up in a span of about 10 minutes.

The women's pole vaulters led the run with Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris finishing 1-2.

Shot putters wrapped up a podium sweep with two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser taking gold, Joe Kovacs earning silver and Josh Awotunde finishing with bronze.

The Americans now have six gold and 14 medals overall, with Ethiopia, Poland, China and Jamaica next with three apiece.