2-time Canadian Olympic sprinter Desai Williams dead at 62
Former Canadian sprinter Desai Williams died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 62. No official cause of death was given.
Runner part of Olympic 100-metre final that saw teammate Ben Johnson stripped of gold medal
Williams ran on Canada's 4x100-metre relay that won bronze at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, although he was better known for his sixth-place finish in the 100 metres at the 1988 Seoul Olympics that saw teammate Ben Johnson stripped of his gold medal after a positive doping test.
The track and field community was shaken by the news of Williams' death.
CFL Hall of Fame quarterback Damon Allen tweeted: "My condolences to the family of Desai Williams, I will miss our times on the track during our run to the Grey Cup in 2004. Thank you RIP."
Four-time Olympic medallist Ato Boldon tweeted "RIP" with a photo of Williams.