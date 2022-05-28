De Grasse unable to defend 100m title at Prefontaine Classic, finishing last with season best time

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse was unable to defend his 100-metre title at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday.

The Markham, Ont., native finished last among a stacked field with a season best time of 10.21 seconds at the third Diamond League event of the season.

Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. won with a time of 9.93, with fellow countrymen Fred Kerley (9.98) and Christian Coleman (10.04) placing second and third, respectively.

American 200m stars Noah Lyles (10.05) and Erriyon Knighton (10.14) finished fourth and sixth, while Kenneth Bednarik (10.18) placed eighth.

De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medallist, claimed bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games last summer before winning it at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic with a wind-aided 9.74 (+2.9).

The 27-year-old placed fourth in the men's 100 at the Diamond League event in Birmingham, England on May 21.

What makes Andre De Grasse so fast? Duration 4:32 Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert breaks down the physical and mental abilities that make Andre De Grasse Canada's fastest man.

Earlier on Saturday, fellow Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford reached the podium by finishing third in the women's 1,500m — posting a season best time of 3:58.62.

The Toronto native finished behind Kenyan winner Faith Kipyegon, who posted a world-leading 3:52.59, and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (3:54.21).

DuBues-Stafford, a two-time Olympian, placed fifth in the event in Tokyo.

Gabriela Debues-Stafford places 3rd in Diamond League 1,500m race Duration 6:08 The Toronto racer finished with a time of 3:58.62 at the World Athletics Diamond League competition in Eugene, Ore.

Canadian distance star Moh Ahmed finished fourth in the men's 5,000m with a season best time of 13:07.85.

Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi separated from the pack and maintained a big lead before claiming victory with a personal best, world-leading time of 12:50.05. The 21-year-old Tokyo Olympian also set a meeting record in front of the roaring crowd.

Compatriots Samuel Tefera (13:06.86) and Selemon Barega (13:07.30) finished second and third, respectively.

Ahmed, from St. Catharines, Ont., won Olympic silver in the same event in Tokyo.

What makes runner Moh Ahmed so fast in the 5,000 metres? Duration 4:25 Olympic medallist Moh Ahmed put Canada on the map in distance running. Olympic runner and CBC Sports analyst Kate Van Buskirk breaks down what makes him so good.

Canada's William Paulson and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the men's Bowerman mile.

Paulson, of Quebec, finished with a personal best time of 3:52.42, while Quebec City's Philibert-Thiboutot ran a season best time of 3:53.82.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed first place, crossing the finish line in 3:49.76. Australian Oliver Hoare placed second (3:50.65) and Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (3:50.77) finished a close third.

Olympic champ Thompson-Herah tops podium

In other results, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat American Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m in 10.79.

Down for the majority of the race at Hayward Field, the Jamaican exploded down the stretch to beat Richardson by 0.13 seconds and defend her Eugene Diamond League meeting title.

Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who took bronze in the 100 meters Tokyo, finished third.

The podium finish was a moment of sweet redemption for Richardson, who finished last in the event when she returned from serving a 30-day suspension in August.

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 200 meters in 22.41.

Tokyo Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn made light work of the women's 100 meters hurdles in 12.45 seconds.

Tokyo silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain broke away down the back stretch to hold off Doha bronze medallist Ajee Wilson in the 800 meters.

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos improved on his own world-leading time to win the men's 400 meters hurdles in 47.23.

The meeting served as a dry run for July's World Championships, which will be held in the United States for the first time at the recently renovated facility