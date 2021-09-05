Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake finish 1-2 in men's 200m at Continental Tour Gold meet

It didn't have the same drama and flair as the recent men's Olympic 200-metre final in Tokyo but champion Andre De Grasse was every bit as strong.

Facing a less imposing field Sunday in Poland, De Grasse held form in the final metres after overtaking Jerome Blake at the top of the straightaway and crossed the finish line first in 20.21 seconds to edge his Canadian teammate.

It was the 26-year-old sprinter's first 200 since he clocked a national record 19.62 on Aug. 4 in Japan to beat American Kenny Bednarek for his first Olympic gold medal.

De Grasse's victory marked the third time a Canadian has captured gold in the event and first since Percy Williams in 1928 in Amsterdam.

The six-time Summer Games medallist from Markham, Ont., also earned bronze in both the 100 and 4x100 relay.

Blake stopped the clock in 20.32 and Filippo Tortu of Italy rounded out the podium in 20.40 at the Kamila Skolimowsa Memorial meet in Chorzów.

Saskatoon's Michelle Harrison was the other Canadian in action at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold track and field meet.

The 28-year-old hurdler began her day with an eighth-place performance in the women's 100 race and clocked 13.35. The 2021 Canadian champion was fresh off a 13.10 season best in Donnas, Italy.

Fraser-Pryce sets meet mark in women's 100

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won in 12.64, 1-100th of a second faster than American Sharika Nelvis' meet record from Aug. 15, 2017. Jamaica's Megan Tapper and Christina Clemons of the United States followed in 12.75 and 12.92, respectively.

About 40 minutes later, Harrison ran 12.02 to place ninth in the women's 100.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won Olympic silver in Tokyo, captured Sunday's race in 10.81 and took 20-100ths off fellow Jamaican Carrie Russell's meet mark of 11.01 from Aug. 24, 2013.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji followed Fraser-Pryce across the line in 11.08 ahead of Great Britain's Daryll Neita (11.15).

The two-day Diamond League Final is scheduled for Sept. 8-9 in Zurich.

