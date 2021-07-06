De Grasse rules track in Hungary, sprints to 2nd 200-metre victory in 5 days
Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., won the 200 metres in 19.97 seconds on Tuesday at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. Fellow Canadians Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake placed fifth and eighth.
Canada's Andre De Grasse ran to another fast time less than a month out from the Tokyo Olympics.
Kenny Bednarek, who ran a stunning 19.65 in April, was second in 19.99 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold track and field meet. Fellow American Erriyon Knighton was third in 20.03.
Toronto's Aaron Brown was fifth (20.14) and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., eighth (20.65).
De Grasse won the 200 on Thursday at the Diamond League stop in Oslo, Norway.
WATCH | Meet Canada's Olympic track and field team:
