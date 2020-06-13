Andre De Grasse caps 2019 comeback season with Athletics Canada honour

He didn't need to say anything. The wide smile told everyone how happy, comfortable and confident he was. The clock displayed a time of 9.90 seconds, a personal-best in the 100 metres.

Andre De Grasse was officially back as a force on the world stage, as many of his efforts during the 2019 season had indicated.

"One of the things Andre showed is he's getting all of his confidence back," 1996 Olympic 100 champion Donovan Bailey said after De Grasse claimed a bronze medal in the event last Sept. 28 at the track and field world championships. "He's got a little swagger and he's certainly not afraid of anyone."

Three days later, the Markham, Ont., sprinter's time was 15-100ths of a second shy of his 19.80 PB in the 200 as he grabbed silver behind world No. 1 Noah Lyles of the United States.

On Saturday, Athletics Canada awarded the 25-year-old the Phil A. Edwards Memorial Trophy as track athlete of the year for 2019.

De Grasse has now raced a combined seven times across the 100 and 200 in a world championship or Olympic final and won seven medals.

His 200 performance at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, capped a stellar comeback season for the 2016 Olympic triple medallist who spent much of the 2017 and 2018 seasons recovering from right hamstring injuries.

"Next year is going to be an incredible year for me, I believe," he told Scott Russell of CBC Sports at worlds.

Split from coach

De Grasse didn't compete indoors earlier this year and, like athletes across the world, has had his outdoor season put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

After recovering from his second hamstring ailment that cut short his 2018 campaign, he split from Canadian coach Stu McMillan of the Phoenix-based ALTIS training group. De Grasse later moved to Jacksonville, Fla., to work with American sprint guru Rana Reider, who helped him regain confidence and lower his times to near-PB levels.

De Grasse returned to the track for his first 100 race of 2019 on May 21 and ran 10.09 to finish second at the Nanjing World Challenge in China. His first 200 race was less than a month later on April 13 at the Grenada Invitational in St. George's, where he ran 20.20 to finish second.

De Grasse remained healthy and reached the podium in five of his seven races in the 100 and all six times running the 200, including a bronze at the Diamond League Final in 19.87.

"I take a lot more things seriously now [compared to after the 2016 Olympics]," he said ahead of the world championships, citing his improved sleep habits, nutrition, recovery from races, staying hydrated and regular physiotherapy treatments.

"I probably took a lot for granted [after my Olympic success]. I was young [but] had to mature, this was my job now. I couldn't be slacking and I definitely didn't want to keep getting injured. I had to play a better role [in my health].

"I'm just happy, I'm blessed to get back where I was [pre-injury]," added De Grasse. "If it wasn't for family I don't know where I'd be. They kept me positive and said to keep that dedication and commitment and [I would] turn things around."

