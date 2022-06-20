Damian Warner withdraws from this week's track and field nationals with sore knee
Reigning Olympic decathlon champ 'being cautious' ahead of worlds next month
Damian Warner is the latest Canadian Olympian to scratch this week's track and field nationals from their competition schedule due to injury.
The 2020 Olympic decathlon champion has withdrawn from the Langley, B.C., event with a sore knee that has hampered the London, Ont., native "off and on all year," according to his coach, Gar Leyshon.
"We are not taking any chances," Leyshon told CBC Sports on Monday afternoon. "We are just being cautious with [world championships less than] a month away."
Warner was registered for a few individual events in Langley but not the decathlon.
At less than full health, the 32-year-old Warner claimed a sixth consecutive decathlon title in late May at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria.
WATCH | Warner rules decathlon for 6th Hypo Meeting title:
In March, he became a first-time world athletics indoor champion after beating Simon Ehammer of Switzerland by 126 points in the seven-event heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia to raise his Canadian record to 6,489 points.
Warner won his first Olympic title last Aug. 5, amassing a Canadian and Games record 9,018 points on a steamy night in Tokyo.
Middle-distance runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Toronto was forced to shut down her season last week because of a stress reaction in her sacrum, located below the lumbar spine and above the tailbone.
Distance runner Justyn Knight (Achilles) and hurdler Sage Watson (back) will also not compete this week.
Knight, 25, has been hampered by injury since last summer.
"It's been getting better," the Toronto native told CBC Sports, "but not where [my coaches and I] want it to be so I won't be going to nationals."
Knight finished seventh in his Olympic debut in Tokyo, stopping the clock in 13:04.38 in the men's 5,000, more than 22 seconds faster than his 10th-place finish at the 2019 world championships.
Watson said she injured her back about six weeks before the 2020 Olympics and announced last week on Facebook she is stepping away from competition to "fully recover and give my body the break it needs and deserves."
The 28-year-old from Seven Persons, Alta., was 13th in the women's Olympic 400 hurdles last year.
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?