Damian Warner tops his Canadian decathlon record to win Hypo Meeting

Damian Warner shattered his Canadian record in the decathlon Sunday with one of the strongest performances of all-time.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., scored 8,995 points to win the Hypo Meeting, becoming the first person to win six titles in the prestigious event in Götzis, Austria.

His previous national record was 8,795 points set in this event in 2018.

Pierce LePage, of Whitby, Ont., was second overall with 8,534 points.

Warner was attempting to become just the fourth decathlete in history to top the 9,000-point barrier. The others were Kevin Mayer of France (9,126), American Ashton Eaton (9,045), and Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic (9,026).

Still, his total was the fourth-highest in history.

But Warner's quest was dealt a big blow when he finished sixth in his group in the javelin with a throw of 59.46 metres, well below his personal-best effort of 64.67 metres. That netted Warner 730 points, giving him 8,219 heading into the decathlon.

By comparison, Belgium's Niels Pittomvils registered 780 points after a throw of 62.77.

Warner's performance is remarkable considering the roller-coaster year he's had amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the University of Western Ontario facilities were closed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and Warner couldn't train in the U.S. through the winter, he and his coaches transformed the unheated, 66-year-old Farquharson Arena into a multi-events training facility.

This weekend was Warner's first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

He'd said the forced break for the pandemic had a silver lining in that he was able to heal a couple of ankle injuries.

Warner is also a new dad. He and longtime partner Jen Cotten, a former national team 400 hurdler, became parents to son, Theo, in March.

