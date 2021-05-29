Warner sets Canadian, world long jump mark in bid for 6th Hypo Meeting decathlon title
London, Ont., native led early Saturday at 2-day competition in Götzis, Austria
Canada's Damian Warner set a Canadian and world best in the long jump on Saturday in his first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.
The 31-year-old from London, Ont., jumped 8.28 metres at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria to top American Ashton Eaton's mark of 8.23 set in 2012.
A look at <a href="https://twitter.com/DamianWarner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamianWarner</a>'s 8.28m (+1.2 m/s) World Decathlon Best & 🇨🇦national record long jump from Götzis. <a href="https://t.co/xeG1xHQmD3">pic.twitter.com/xeG1xHQmD3</a>—@jmcdannald
A decathlon world best is the best mark in history that is set within the 10-event decathlon.
Warner, who was the leader after the 100 metres, long jump and shot put, also surpassed Edrick Floreal's 8.20 national record from July 20, 1991.
WATCH | Warner wins 2019 world bronze:
Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is aiming to be the first person to win six Hypo Meeting titles.
The Hypo Meeting is considered an unofficial world championship for multi-event athletes.
Saturday concludes with the high jump and 400.
Sunday's Day 2 features the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500.
WATCH | Warner details intricacies of decathlon:
With files from CBC Sports
