Warner sets Canadian, world long jump mark in bid for 6th Hypo Meeting decathlon title

Canada's Damian Warner set a Canadian and world best in the long jump on Saturday in his first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., jumped 8.28 metres at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria to top American Ashton Eaton's mark of 8.23 set in 2012.

A look at <a href="https://twitter.com/DamianWarner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DamianWarner</a>'s 8.28m (+1.2 m/s) World Decathlon Best & 🇨🇦national record long jump from Götzis. <a href="https://t.co/xeG1xHQmD3">pic.twitter.com/xeG1xHQmD3</a> —@jmcdannald

A decathlon world best is the best mark in history that is set within the 10-event decathlon.

Warner, who was the leader after the 100 metres, long jump and shot put, also surpassed Edrick Floreal's 8.20 national record from July 20, 1991.

Warner earns bronze in decathlon after 1,500m finish at track and field worlds Sports 13:13 Damian Warner finishes third in overall points in the decathlon, while fellow Canadian Pierce LePage comes in fifth in Doha, Qatar. 13:13

Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is aiming to be the first person to win six Hypo Meeting titles.

The Hypo Meeting is considered an unofficial world championship for multi-event athletes.

Warner's results come after a roller-coaster year that saw him locked out of his training facility at the University of Western Ontario due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Because he couldn't travel to the U.S. to train in the winter, his team, with the help of numerous volunteers, built an indoor training facility in the 66-year-old, unheated Farquharson Arena.

Saturday concludes with the high jump and 400.

Sunday's Day 2 features the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500.

