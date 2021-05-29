Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

Warner sets Canadian, world long jump mark in bid for 6th Hypo Meeting decathlon title

Damian Warner set a Canadian and world best in the long jump of 8.28 metres at the Hypo Meeting on Saturday in Götzis, Austria, his first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

London, Ont., native led early Saturday at 2-day competition in Götzis, Austria

The Canadian Press ·
Damian Warner of London, Ont., went 8.28 metres in Saturday's long jump at the 46th Hypo Meeting to beat American Ashton Eaton's 2012 world mark of 8.23. It also tops Edrick Floreal's Canadian record of 8.20 from July 20, 1991. (Dietmar Stiplovsek/APA/AFP via Getty Images )

Canada's Damian Warner set a Canadian and world best in the long jump on Saturday in his first decathlon since the 2019 world championships.

The 31-year-old from London, Ont., jumped 8.28 metres at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria to top American Ashton Eaton's mark of 8.23 set in 2012.

A decathlon world best is the best mark in history that is set within the 10-event decathlon.

Warner, who was the leader after the 100 metres, long jump and shot put, also surpassed Edrick Floreal's 8.20 national record from July 20, 1991.

WATCH | Warner wins 2019 world bronze:

Warner earns bronze in decathlon after 1,500m finish at track and field worlds

Sports

2 years ago
13:13
Damian Warner finishes third in overall points in the decathlon, while fellow Canadian Pierce LePage comes in fifth in Doha, Qatar. 13:13

Warner, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is aiming to be the first person to win six Hypo Meeting titles.

The Hypo Meeting is considered an unofficial world championship for multi-event athletes.

Warner's results come after a roller-coaster year that saw him locked out of his training facility at the University of Western Ontario due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Because he couldn't travel to the U.S. to train in the winter, his team, with the help of numerous volunteers, built an indoor training facility in the 66-year-old, unheated Farquharson Arena.

Saturday concludes with the high jump and 400.

Sunday's Day 2 features the 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500.

WATCH | Warner details intricacies of decathlon:

Warner on the intricacies of winning the decathlon

Sports

1 year ago
2:46
Decathlete Damian Warner of London, Ont., made his Olympic debut in 2012. Four years later, Warner claimed bronze in Rio de Janeiro. 2:46

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now