Skip to Main Content
Conseslus Kipruto out of Monaco Diamond League meet with coronavirus

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

Conseslus Kipruto out of Monaco Diamond League meet with coronavirus

Kenya's Olympic and world 3,000-metre steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Aug. 14, the 25 year-old has confirmed.

Olympic, world champ was hopeful of breaking world record in 3,000m steeplechase

Thomson Reuters ·
Kenyan runner Conseslus Kipruto says he was in great shape and eyeing a world record in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase event at the upcoming Monaco Diamond League meet before he was forced to withdraw after contracting the coronavirus. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF/File)

Kenya's Olympic and world 3,000-metre steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Aug. 14, the 25 year-old has confirmed.

Kipruto, whose personal best is eight minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and hoped to break the world record which is currently held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7:53.63).

"Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities," Kipruto said on Instagram.

"Unfortunately my COVID-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can't be part of the Monaco Diamond League on Aug. 14.

"I don't have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the world record. It has stayed too long outside Kenya."

The Monaco Diamond League meeting will be followed by events in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be determined location in China.

Meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now