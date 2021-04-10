Skip to Main Content

Canada's Christabel Nettey posts 2nd straight long jump victory

Canada's Christabel Nettey won the women's long jump at the Miramar Invitational Grand Prix on Saturday in Florida with a leap of 6.63 metres to give her valuable world ranking points toward Tokyo Olympic qualifying.

Leaps 6.63m at Florida meet; Aaron Brown clocks season-best 10.08 seconds in 100

The Canadian Press ·
Christabel Nettey earned valuable world rankings points ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer with a leap of 6.63 metres to win the women’s long jump at a Florida meet on Saturday. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press/File)

Canada's Christabel Nettey won the women's long jump at the Miramar Invitational Grand Prix on Saturday in Florida.

The 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., leapt 6.63 metres, giving her valuable world ranking points toward Tokyo Olympic qualifying. Nettey, whose Canadian record is 6.99 set in 2015, jumped 6.53 to win the Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge, La., a week ago.

Sarah Mitton from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 18.53 to finish fourth in women's shot put.

EJ Floreal, who grew up in the U.S. but competes for Canada, was third in the men's 200 in 20.41 seconds. Jerome Blake of Vancouver was fifth in 20.57.

Aaron Brown ran a season-best 10.08 to finish seventh in a tight men's 100 won by American Kyree King in 9.97.

