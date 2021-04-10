Canada's Christabel Nettey posts 2nd straight long jump victory
Canada's Christabel Nettey won the women's long jump at the Miramar Invitational Grand Prix on Saturday in Florida with a leap of 6.63 metres to give her valuable world ranking points toward Tokyo Olympic qualifying.
The 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., leapt 6.63 metres, giving her valuable world ranking points toward Tokyo Olympic qualifying. Nettey, whose Canadian record is 6.99 set in 2015, jumped 6.53 to win the Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge, La., a week ago.
Sarah Mitton from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 18.53 to finish fourth in women's shot put.
EJ Floreal, who grew up in the U.S. but competes for Canada, was third in the men's 200 in 20.41 seconds. Jerome Blake of Vancouver was fifth in 20.57.
Aaron Brown ran a season-best 10.08 to finish seventh in a tight men's 100 won by American Kyree King in 9.97.
