Britain's Olympic relay silver medallist suspended after positive test, Canada earned bronze in the event
CJ Ujah among 4 suspended for alleged anti-doping breaches
British sprinter CJ Ujah, who was part of the team which won a silver medal in the men's 4.100-metre relay event, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletic's Integrity Unit (AIU) Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance.
It's the same event Canadians Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, raced to a bronze medal.
The AIU announced that the doping control laboratory in Tokyo had notified the International Testing Agency of an "adverse analytical finding" in Ujah's doping sample.
It said Ujah's sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.
Ujah was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who finished second to Italy in a close race.
If found guilty, Ujah and the British team could be stripped of the silver medal.
The AIU also confirmed that 1,500-metre runner Sadik Mikhou of Bahrain, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following earlier adverse tests during the Tokyo Games.
WATCH | De Grasse helps Canada win relay bronze:
With files from CBC Sports
