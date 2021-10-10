Canada's Kate Bazeley 16th among elite women in World Marathon Major debut in Chicago

Kate Bazeley of St. John's put forth a late charge in her World Marathon Major debut, completing the 43rd running of the Chicago race in two hours 36 minutes 46 seconds on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old was on track for a 2:37 finish through 35 kilometres before she picked up the pace over the final 7.2 km and came within 11 seconds of matching her 2:36:35 personal best from Oct. 20, 2019 at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the women's race 2:22:31, with the American duo of Emma Bates and Sara Hall following in 2:27:19, respectively.

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura Abdiwak covered the 42.2 km men's race in a winning time of 2:06:12. American Galen Rupp was second (2:06:35) while Eric Kiptanui of Kenya clocked 2:06:51 for third.