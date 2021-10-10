Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kate Bazeley 16th among elite women in World Marathon Major debut in Chicago

Kate Bazeley of St. John's put forth a late charge in her World Marathon Major debut, completing the Chicago race in two hours 36 minutes 46 seconds on Sunday morning to fall 11 seconds short of matching her personal best.

11 seconds shy of tying personal best; Chepngetich, Turu win women's, men's races

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Longtime St. John's runner Kate Bazeley, 37, placed 16th in the elite women's race of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Her time of 2 hours 36 minutes 46 seconds was only 11 seconds off her personal-best time from the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2019. (Submitted by Alan Brookes)

The 37-year-old was on track for a 2:37 finish through 35 kilometres before she picked up the pace over the final 7.2 km and came within 11 seconds of matching her 2:36:35 personal best from Oct. 20, 2019 at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the women's race 2:22:31, with the American duo of Emma Bates and Sara Hall following in 2:27:19, respectively.

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura Abdiwak covered the 42.2 km men's race in a winning time of 2:06:12. American Galen Rupp was second (2:06:35) while Eric Kiptanui of Kenya clocked 2:06:51 for third.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

