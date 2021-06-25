Skip to Main Content

Emmanuel, Brown defend consecutive national titles in men's, women's 100m at Canadian Olympic trials

Aaron Brown raced to victory in the men's 100 metres, while Crystal Emmanuel captured her eighth national title in the women's 100 at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Friday.

Emmanuel secures 5th straight victory, while Brown claims 3 in a row

The Canadian Press ·
Crystal Emmanuel, left, wins the women’s 100m final ahead of second place finisher Khamica Bingham on Friday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Brown, a 27-year-old from Toronto, ran 10.12 seconds in front of no fans at Claude Robillard Sports Complex. Jerome Blake took second in 10.27, while Bolade Ajomale was third in 10.36.

Emmanuel, a 29-year-old from Toronto, ran 11.18 seconds, narrowly missing the automatic Tokyo qualifying standard of 11.14, but the points earned from winning the Canadian trials should bump her up the World Athletics rankings enough for a Tokyo berth in the event. She's already run the automatic qualifying standard in the 200 metres.

Khamica Bingham was second Friday in 11.25, while Shyvonn Roxborough was third.

The women had to run twice after a false start in the first race.

Brown had already run the automatic Olympic qualifying standard in both the 100 and 200 metres, and is using the trials as a final tune-up for Tokyo.

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, who's clinched his spot on the Tokyo team, isn't competing this weekend.

Due to Canada's border restrictions around COVID-19, Athletics Canada announced athletes who had achieved qualifying standards didn't need to compete in Montreal to make the team

