Multi-talented Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake eager for more success after triumphs on world stage

Model, actor and world champion.

Canada's rising sprint star Jerome Blake thrives in the spotlight.

In his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, the Kelowna, B.C., native won silver in the 4x100m relay for Canada.

The following summer at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., the 27-year-old captured gold in the same event alongside Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, and Brendon Rodney in a time of 37.48 seconds to break the national record.

"It was pretty cool because we ran together at the Olympics last year," said Blake, after the race. "I have a lot of family and friends watching and that was special to me. Especially that my mom was just on the turn out there to see me run well.

Blake, who was born in Buff Bay, Jamaica and works as an actor in film and television while also doing some modelling along with stand-up comedy, relocated with his family to the Okanagan region in B.C. during his final year of high school.

"Kelowna is where my mom lives today. That's where my two brothers live still. So Kelowna is home and, you know, that's where my heart lies," Blake told Global News.

WATCH | Jerome Blake inspired by Canadian sprint legend Donovan Bailey:

My Story: Meet Jerome Blake, model, actor and olympic medalist Duration 0:45 At his Olympic debut, Blake won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay for Canada, and secured a gold medal at the World Championships in the same event.

Growing up in Jamaica, Blake was a 400-metre hurdler, high jumper and long jumper as a student, with a dream of representing Canada at an Olympic Games since listening to fellow Jamaican-born Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey talk about Atlanta 1996.

After making the move to Kelowna, B.C., he was spotted by a coach who encouraged him to take sprinting seriously.

"Technically, I didn't really like sprinting at first because it was super hard," said Blake, in an interview with Canadian Sport Scene. "I wasn't really the best at it. I gravitated toward things I was best at and that was high jump and long jump."

Blake made his international debut for Canada at the 2018 NACAC Championships in Toronto, but it was a year earlier at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg where retired Canadian sprinter Glenroy Gilbert remembers a young Blake catching his eye.

WATCH l Canadian men golden in 4x100m relay at athletics worlds:

Canadian men golden in 4x100m at World Championships Duration 7:27 Canada's Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse topped the men's 4x100m podium at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

"[He was] running on sheer talent with no strength or development," Gilbert, now Athletics Canada head coach told CBC Sports. "I've always thought Jerome could be a good sprinter. [He] finally did what he needed to do, training in an environment with world-class athletes that would be conducive to him running fast. It's hard to say where the ceiling is for him."

With the 2023 track and field season underway, Blake is eager to compete alongside his Canadian teammates while focusing on his individual performance.

"Canada against the world," Blake declared to CBC Sports via email prior to the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.

Blake finished sixth in 20.39 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.

"I'm sure it will be nice going against each other this early in the season, [maybe] what Canadian [Olympic] trials might look like [in late] July. But my focus is trying to run the best race I can."

