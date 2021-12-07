Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee throwing hat in political ring for 2022

Canadian race walker and Olympic medallist Evan Dunfee plans to throw his hat into the political ring next fall by Richmond City Council.

Olympic medallist will run for city council in hometown of Richmond, B.C.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Evan Dunfee said he was already considering politics prior to the Tokyo Olympics, where he won bronze in the 50-kilometre race walk. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee plans to throw his hat into the political ring next fall.

Dunfee, who captured bronze in the 50-kilometre race walk at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, confirmed Monday that he will run for Richmond City Council in 2022.

The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., said prior to the Olympics that he was considering politics, and confirmed his intentions on VanColour, a podcast and TV show about Vancouver culture and politics.

Dunfee reflected on his decision on Twitter saying: "Excited to navigate a new world over the next 10 months to be vulnerable, listen and learn and yah, see if I can do something valuable and meaningful in my community that isn't walking fast for long periods of time [mind you this skill will be useful come door knocking season]."

WATCH | Dunfee wins Olympic bronze in Tokyo with late surge:

Dunfee captures Olympic bronze with last-minute surge in 50km race walk

4 months ago
3:05
Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., surged into podium position on the final stretch to win bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk. Poland's Dawid Tomala claimed gold and Germany's Jonathan Hilbert took silver. 3:05

Dunfee isn't done with race walking yet. This summer's world championships in Eugene, Ore., and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, are both on his radar.

The municipal election isn't until Oct. 15 of 2022.

Dunfee said he fell in love with local politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that growing up in Richmond has given him "a unique lens" on the city just outside downtown Vancouver.

Dunfee won bronze in Tokyo with a thrilling finishing kick. The race is being removed from the Olympic program, something Dunfee argued passionately against, to no avail.

WATCH | Bouquet of questions, with Evan Dunfee:

Bouquet of questions, with Dunfee

6 months ago
3:27
Watch Canadian Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee answer a variety of questions, like what is the happiest moment of his career, and what his lucky charm is. 3:27
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now