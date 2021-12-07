Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee throwing hat in political ring for 2022
Olympic medallist will run for city council in hometown of Richmond, B.C.
Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee plans to throw his hat into the political ring next fall.
Dunfee, who captured bronze in the 50-kilometre race walk at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, confirmed Monday that he will run for Richmond City Council in 2022.
The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., said prior to the Olympics that he was considering politics, and confirmed his intentions on VanColour, a podcast and TV show about Vancouver culture and politics.
Dunfee reflected on his decision on Twitter saying: "Excited to navigate a new world over the next 10 months to be vulnerable, listen and learn and yah, see if I can do something valuable and meaningful in my community that isn't walking fast for long periods of time [mind you this skill will be useful come door knocking season]."
WATCH | Dunfee wins Olympic bronze in Tokyo with late surge:
Dunfee isn't done with race walking yet. This summer's world championships in Eugene, Ore., and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, are both on his radar.
The municipal election isn't until Oct. 15 of 2022.
Dunfee said he fell in love with local politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that growing up in Richmond has given him "a unique lens" on the city just outside downtown Vancouver.
Dunfee won bronze in Tokyo with a thrilling finishing kick. The race is being removed from the Olympic program, something Dunfee argued passionately against, to no avail.
WATCH | Bouquet of questions, with Evan Dunfee:
