Olympic-bound Damian Warner wins Canadian 110m hurdles title in driving rain

Decathlon star Damian Warner won the 110-metre hurdles in horrible conditions at the Canadian Olympic track and field championships on Saturday in Montreal.

World's top-ranked decathlete clocks 13.64 seconds in Montreal to beat Craig Thorne

The Canadian Press ·
Damian Warner of London, Ont., covered the 110-metre hurdles in 13.64 seconds Saturday to win the men's event at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials at a rainy Claude Robillard Sports Complex in Montreal. (Dietmar Stiplovsek/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Decathlon star Damian Warner won the 110-metre hurdles in pouring rain at the Canadian Olympic track and field championships on Saturday.

Warner won in 13.64 seconds in horrible conditions in an empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex. Craig Thorne was second in 14.10, while decathlete Pierce LePage was third with 14.13.

Warner is the world No. 1-ranked decathlete this season after shattering his Canadian decathlon record at a track meet in Austria last month with the fourth-highest score in history. He set a decathlon world record for hurdles there with his time of 13.36.

It was a remarkable performance considering Warner hadn't competed in a decathlon since the 2019 world championships, and because of travel restrictions and facility closures due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old had been forced to train this past winter in an old, unheated hockey arena his hometown of London, Ont.

Warner is using the Canadian trials as a final tune-up for the Tokyo Olympics. For many others, this is a last chance to hit qualifying standards in a season that full of roadblocks.

Athletics Canada wasn't sure it would be able to host the trials, with the third wave of the pandemic raging in parts of Canada, but finally got the green light about three weeks ago.

