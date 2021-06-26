Olympic-bound Damian Warner wins Canadian 110m hurdles title in driving rain
World's top-ranked decathlete clocks 13.64 seconds in Montreal to beat Craig Thorne
Decathlon star Damian Warner won the 110-metre hurdles in pouring rain at the Canadian Olympic track and field championships on Saturday.
Warner won in 13.64 seconds in horrible conditions in an empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex. Craig Thorne was second in 14.10, while decathlete Pierce LePage was third with 14.13.
Warner is the world No. 1-ranked decathlete this season after shattering his Canadian decathlon record at a track meet in Austria last month with the fourth-highest score in history. He set a decathlon world record for hurdles there with his time of 13.36.
Warner is using the Canadian trials as a final tune-up for the Tokyo Olympics. For many others, this is a last chance to hit qualifying standards in a season that full of roadblocks.
Athletics Canada wasn't sure it would be able to host the trials, with the third wave of the pandemic raging in parts of Canada, but finally got the green light about three weeks ago.
