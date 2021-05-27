Canadian Olympic track and field trials given green light in Montreal

Athletics Canada says it has approval from provincial and municipal health authorities to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Trials next month at Montreal's Claude Robillard Sports Complex.

The June 24-27 event will help set Canada's team for the Tokyo Games, which start July 23.

Athletics Canada says participants will have to fulfill a seven-day community isolation at home prior to travel. Athletes can still train during this time.

Participants will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. There also will be rapid COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Montreal.

The facility will be closed to all spectators, including media.

The competition program will be limited to events with Olympic or Paralympic qualification implications.