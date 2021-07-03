Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·New

57 athletes nominated to Canada's Olympic track & field team

Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee officially named the 33 women and 24 men that will comprise Canada’s athletics team nominated to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

33 women, 24 men named to Tokyo 2020 squad

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Damian Warner, shown celebrating his silver medal win at Rio 2016, will be going for gold at Tokyo 2020. Warner was officially nominated to Canada's athletics team on Saturday, joining 56 other athletes. (File/Getty Images)

Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

A total of 33 women and 24 men will represent the country, and include plenty of veteran stars as well as many up-and-coming athletes,

There will be 31 athletes with previous Olympic experience on this team, including one three-time (Michael Mason) and six two-time (Mohammed Ahmed, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Aaron Brown, Elizabeth Gleadle, Gavin Smellie and Damian Warner) Olympians. They will be joined by 26 first-time Olympic team members.

"I'm really excited to go to Tokyo. It's crazy for me to think that I went to the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and now I'm getting ready for my third Olympic Games," said Warner, who heads to Tokyo as the top-ranked athlete in the men's decathlon. "I couldn't be more honoured to represent Team Canada and to go over to Tokyo with this talented group.

"I will have Pierce [LePage] with me in the decathlon, which will be awesome to have a teammate in the same competition. I'm just really looking forward to going over there and competing."

Those named to the team on Saturday earned their nomination by achieving the entry standard during the qualification period, or by their World Rankings position as of July 1, 2021. In total, 47 athletes were nominated on Saturday, joining 10 others who were previously nominated in the 10,000 metres, marathon and 50-kilometre race walk.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

WATCH | Meet Canada's track & field team:

Meet Canada's Olympic track and field team

Sports

3 days ago
4:13
This week on Team Canada Today, Andi Petrillo explains all of the big Canadian storylines in athletics — including Andre De Grasse's chances at winning another medal. 4:13

Athletics will take place from July 30 to Aug. 8 at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, except the marathon and race walking events, which are being held Aug. 6-8 at Sapporo Odori Park.

Team Canada athletics roster for Tokyo 2020:

  • Mohammed Ahmed St. Catharines, Ont. – Men's 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)
  • Bolade Ajomale — Richmond Hill, Ont. – Men's 4x100-metre relay
  • Marco Arop — Edmonton – Men's 800 metres
  • Mathieu Bilodeau Quebec City – Men's 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)
  • Khamica Bingham Brampton, Ont. – Women's 100 metres
  • Melissa Bishop-Nriagu Eganville, Ont. – Women's 800 metres
  • Jerome Blake Kelowna, B.C. – Men's 4x100-metre relay
  • Bismark Boateng Brampton, Ont. – Men's 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay
  • Aaron Brown Toronto  – Men's 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
  • Alicia Brown Ottawa – Women's 4x400-metre relay
  • Lucas Bruchet Vancouver, B.C. – Men's 5,000 metres
  • Alycia Butterworth Parksville, B.C. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
  • Lindsey Butterworth North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's 800 metres
  • Kyra Constantine Brampton, Ont. – Women's 400 metres and 4x400-metre relay
  • Brittany Crew Toronto – Women's shot put
  • Gabriela DeBues-Stafford Toronto – Women's 1500 metres
  • Andre De Grasse Markham, Ont. – Men's 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
  • Evan Dunfee Richmond, B.C. – Men's 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)
  • Georgia Ellenwood Langley, B.C. – Women's heptathlon
  • Malindi Elmore Kelowna, B.C. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Crystal Emmanuel Toronto  Women's 100 metres and 200 metres
  • Lauren Gale Ottawa – Women's 4x400-metre relay
  • John Gay Vancouver – Men's 3,000-metre steeplechase
  • Elizabeth Gleadle Vancouver – Women's javelin throw
  • Natalia Hawthorn North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's 1500 metres
  • Trevor Hofbauer Burnaby, B.C. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Matthew Hughes Toronto, Ont. – Men's 3,000-metre steeplechase
  • Madeleine Kelly Pembroke, Ont. – Women's 800 metres
  • Justyn Knight Toronto – Men's 5,000 metres
  • Geneviève Lalonde Moncton, N.B. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
  • Pierce LePage Whitby, Ont.– Men's decathlon
  • Cameron Levins Black Creek, B.C. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Django Lovett Toronto – Men's high jump
  • Michael Mason Nanoose Bay, B.C.– Men's high jump
  • Brandon McBride Windsor, Ont.– Men's 800 metres
  • Natassha McDonald Brampton, Ont. – Women's 400 metres and 4x400-metre relay
  • Sarah Mitton Brooklyn, N.S. – Women's shot put
  • Noelle Montcalm Windsor, Ont. – Women's 400-metre hurdles and 4x400-metre relay
  • Timothy Nedow Brockville, Ont. – Men's shot put
  • Christabel Nettey Surrey, B.C. – Women's long jump
  • Anicka Newell Saskatoon – Women's pole vault
  • Alysha Newman Delaware, Ont. – Women's pole vault
  • Dayna Pidhoresky Tecumseh, Ont. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Ben Preisner Milton, Ont. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Madeline Price Toronto – Women's 4x400-metre relay
  • Brendon Rodney —Etobicoke, Ont.– Men's 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
  • Camryn Rogers Richmond, B.C.– Women's hammer throw
  • Andrea Seccafien Guelph, Ont.– Women's 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)
  • Gavin Smellie Brampton, Ont. – Men's 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay
  • Julie-Anne Staehli Lucknow, Ont.– Women's 5,000 metres
  • Lucia Stafford Toronto– Women's 1,500 metres
  • Kate Van Buskirk Toronto – Women's 5,000 metres
  • Damian Warner London, Ont. – Men's decathlon
  • Sage Watson Medicine Hat, Alta. – Women's 400-metre hurdles and 4x400-metre relay
  • Jillian Weir Kingston, Ont. – Women's hammer throw
  • Natasha Wodak North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
  • Regan Yee South Hazelton, B.C. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now