57 athletes nominated to Canada's Olympic track & field team

Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

A total of 33 women and 24 men will represent the country, and include plenty of veteran stars as well as many up-and-coming athletes,

There will be 31 athletes with previous Olympic experience on this team, including one three-time (Michael Mason) and six two-time (Mohammed Ahmed, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Aaron Brown, Elizabeth Gleadle, Gavin Smellie and Damian Warner) Olympians. They will be joined by 26 first-time Olympic team members.

"I'm really excited to go to Tokyo. It's crazy for me to think that I went to the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and now I'm getting ready for my third Olympic Games," said Warner, who heads to Tokyo as the top-ranked athlete in the men's decathlon. "I couldn't be more honoured to represent Team Canada and to go over to Tokyo with this talented group.

"I will have Pierce [LePage] with me in the decathlon, which will be awesome to have a teammate in the same competition. I'm just really looking forward to going over there and competing."

Those named to the team on Saturday earned their nomination by achieving the entry standard during the qualification period, or by their World Rankings position as of July 1, 2021. In total, 47 athletes were nominated on Saturday, joining 10 others who were previously nominated in the 10,000 metres, marathon and 50-kilometre race walk.

Athletics will take place from July 30 to Aug. 8 at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, except the marathon and race walking events, which are being held Aug. 6-8 at Sapporo Odori Park.

