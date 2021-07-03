57 athletes nominated to Canada's Olympic track & field team
33 women, 24 men named to Tokyo 2020 squad
Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
A total of 33 women and 24 men will represent the country, and include plenty of veteran stars as well as many up-and-coming athletes,
There will be 31 athletes with previous Olympic experience on this team, including one three-time (Michael Mason) and six two-time (Mohammed Ahmed, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Aaron Brown, Elizabeth Gleadle, Gavin Smellie and Damian Warner) Olympians. They will be joined by 26 first-time Olympic team members.
"I'm really excited to go to Tokyo. It's crazy for me to think that I went to the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and now I'm getting ready for my third Olympic Games," said Warner, who heads to Tokyo as the top-ranked athlete in the men's decathlon. "I couldn't be more honoured to represent Team Canada and to go over to Tokyo with this talented group.
"I will have Pierce [LePage] with me in the decathlon, which will be awesome to have a teammate in the same competition. I'm just really looking forward to going over there and competing."
Those named to the team on Saturday earned their nomination by achieving the entry standard during the qualification period, or by their World Rankings position as of July 1, 2021. In total, 47 athletes were nominated on Saturday, joining 10 others who were previously nominated in the 10,000 metres, marathon and 50-kilometre race walk.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
WATCH | Meet Canada's track & field team:
Athletics will take place from July 30 to Aug. 8 at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, except the marathon and race walking events, which are being held Aug. 6-8 at Sapporo Odori Park.
Team Canada athletics roster for Tokyo 2020:
- Mohammed Ahmed —St. Catharines, Ont. – Men's 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)
- Bolade Ajomale — Richmond Hill, Ont. – Men's 4x100-metre relay
- Marco Arop — Edmonton – Men's 800 metres
- Mathieu Bilodeau —Quebec City – Men's 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)
- Khamica Bingham —Brampton, Ont. – Women's 100 metres
- Melissa Bishop-Nriagu —Eganville, Ont. – Women's 800 metres
- Jerome Blake —Kelowna, B.C. – Men's 4x100-metre relay
- Bismark Boateng —Brampton, Ont. – Men's 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay
- Aaron Brown —Toronto – Men's 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
- Alicia Brown —Ottawa – Women's 4x400-metre relay
- Lucas Bruchet —Vancouver, B.C. – Men's 5,000 metres
- Alycia Butterworth —Parksville, B.C. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
- Lindsey Butterworth —North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's 800 metres
- Kyra Constantine —Brampton, Ont. – Women's 400 metres and 4x400-metre relay
- Brittany Crew —Toronto – Women's shot put
- Gabriela DeBues-Stafford —Toronto – Women's 1500 metres
- Andre De Grasse —Markham, Ont. – Men's 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
- Evan Dunfee —Richmond, B.C. – Men's 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)
- Georgia Ellenwood —Langley, B.C. – Women's heptathlon
- Malindi Elmore —Kelowna, B.C. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
- Crystal Emmanuel —Toronto — Women's 100 metres and 200 metres
- Lauren Gale —Ottawa – Women's 4x400-metre relay
- John Gay —Vancouver – Men's 3,000-metre steeplechase
- Elizabeth Gleadle —Vancouver – Women's javelin throw
- Natalia Hawthorn —North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's 1500 metres
- Trevor Hofbauer —Burnaby, B.C. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
- Matthew Hughes —Toronto, Ont. – Men's 3,000-metre steeplechase
- Madeleine Kelly —Pembroke, Ont. – Women's 800 metres
- Justyn Knight —Toronto – Men's 5,000 metres
- Geneviève Lalonde —Moncton, N.B. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
- Pierce LePage —Whitby, Ont.– Men's decathlon
- Cameron Levins —Black Creek, B.C. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
- Django Lovett —Toronto – Men's high jump
- Michael Mason —Nanoose Bay, B.C.– Men's high jump
- Brandon McBride —Windsor, Ont.– Men's 800 metres
- Natassha McDonald —Brampton, Ont. – Women's 400 metres and 4x400-metre relay
- Sarah Mitton —Brooklyn, N.S. – Women's shot put
- Noelle Montcalm —Windsor, Ont. – Women's 400-metre hurdles and 4x400-metre relay
- Timothy Nedow —Brockville, Ont. – Men's shot put
- Christabel Nettey —Surrey, B.C. – Women's long jump
- Anicka Newell —Saskatoon – Women's pole vault
- Alysha Newman —Delaware, Ont. – Women's pole vault
- Dayna Pidhoresky —Tecumseh, Ont. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
- Ben Preisner —Milton, Ont. – Men's marathon (previously nominated)
- Madeline Price —Toronto – Women's 4x400-metre relay
- Brendon Rodney —Etobicoke, Ont.– Men's 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay
- Camryn Rogers —Richmond, B.C.– Women's hammer throw
- Andrea Seccafien —Guelph, Ont.– Women's 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)
- Gavin Smellie —Brampton, Ont. – Men's 100 metres and 4x100-metre relay
- Julie-Anne Staehli —Lucknow, Ont.– Women's 5,000 metres
- Lucia Stafford —Toronto– Women's 1,500 metres
- Kate Van Buskirk —Toronto – Women's 5,000 metres
- Damian Warner —London, Ont. – Men's decathlon
- Sage Watson —Medicine Hat, Alta. – Women's 400-metre hurdles and 4x400-metre relay
- Jillian Weir —Kingston, Ont. – Women's hammer throw
- Natasha Wodak —North Vancouver, B.C. – Women's marathon (previously nominated)
- Regan Yee —South Hazelton, B.C. – Women's 3,000-metre steeplechase
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?