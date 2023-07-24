Canadian men's sprinters to receive upgraded 2020 Olympic relay silver medals Saturday

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally receive its silver medals.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday team members Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals on Saturday at the national trials in Langley, B.C.

The group had initially earned bronze at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

Canada had finished the race in 37.70 seconds, while Britain stopped the clock at 37.51. Italy claimed gold at 37.50 seconds.

China, which had finished fourth at the time, was moved up to bronze.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.