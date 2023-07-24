Content
Canadian men's sprinters to receive upgraded 2020 Olympic relay silver medals Saturday

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday relay teammates Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals on Saturday at the national trials.

Team earned bronze in Tokyo before British team was DQ'd for doping violation in '22

Canadian sprinters posed with bronze medals around their neck after the 2020 Olympic men's 4x100-metre final.
From left: Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse hold bronze medals after the 2020 Olympic men's 100-metre relay final in Tokyo. On Saturday in Langley, B.C., they will be presented upgrade silver medals after the British team was disqualified in May 22 due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah. (Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images/File)

The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally receive its silver medals.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday team members Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals on Saturday at the national trials in Langley, B.C.

The group had initially earned bronze at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

Canada had finished the race in 37.70 seconds, while Britain stopped the clock at 37.51. Italy claimed gold at 37.50 seconds.

China, which had finished fourth at the time, was moved up to bronze.

