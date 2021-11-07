Canada's Lanni Marchant marks comeback with 11th-place finish in New York City Marathon
37-year-old from London, Ont., battled injuries for several years
Lanni Marchant was the top Canadian in the New York Marathon on Sunday, finishing 11th to mark her triumphant return to the event.
The 37-year-old from London, Ont., who has battled injuries for several years, finished in two hours 32 minutes 54 seconds.
Marchant ran both the 10,000 metres and marathon at the 2016 Rio Olympics before she was sidelined with a hip injury that required several surgeries to repair.
The former Canadian record-holder in the women's marathon wrote in an Instagram post the eve of Sunday's marathon that "Life these past 5 years has been beyond hard. The physical scars on my body only reflect a small portion of the emotional scars I'll carry with me over 42.2km - but that's the point of it all, isn't it?
"We get hurt, we heal, we scar - but we keep going."
