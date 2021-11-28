Steeplechasers Lalonde, Gay claim national cross-country titles

Canadian steeplechasers dominated at the 2021 Canadian Cross-Country Championship in Ottawa.

Geneviève Lalonde, of Moncton, N.B., and John Gay, of Kelowna, B.C., took home gold in the women's and men's 10k open races at Wesley Clover Parks on Saturday.

The two were both 3,000-metre steeplechase finalists at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Lalonde notched her third consecutive title by finishing in 36 minutes, 21 seconds.

"Every course is different and competing and doing your best never gets old," Lalonde said.

Maria Bernard-Galea held on for silver in 36:45, while Alexandra Lucki claimed bronze in 37:54.

On the men's side, Gay crossed the line first, in 31:34. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot was eight seconds behind, followed closely by Cameron Proceviat.

Gay said Lalonde's success gave him confidence as he prepared for his race.

"I figured that was just as good a justification as any for me to go for the win… I'm glad I could keep my foot on the gas pedal," he said.