Charles Philibert-Thiboutot breaks 36-year-old Canadian record with 5K victory in Boston

Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ran to victory in the men's Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) 5K on Saturday, the first time the race has been held in three years.

The 31-year-old from Quebec City, a member of Canada's 2016 Rio Olympic team, crossed the finish line in Boston with a time of 13 minutes 35 seconds, breaking Paul Williams' Canadian record of 13:36 set over five kilometres in 1986.

Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia won the women's race in 14:49.

The Boston Marathon is Monday. The pandemic cancelled the 2020 version of the world's oldest annual marathon, then the 2021 version was pushed back to October.