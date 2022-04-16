Charles Philibert-Thiboutot breaks 36-year-old Canadian record with 5K victory in Boston
Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ran to victory in the men's Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) B.A.A. 5K on Saturday, the first time the race has been held in three years.
Quebec City runner clocks 13:35, beating Paul Williams' time set in 1986
The 31-year-old from Quebec City, a member of Canada's 2016 Rio Olympic team, crossed the finish line in Boston with a time of 13 minutes 35 seconds, breaking Paul Williams' Canadian record of 13:36 set over five kilometres in 1986.
Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia won the women's race in 14:49.
The Boston Marathon is Monday. The pandemic cancelled the 2020 version of the world's oldest annual marathon, then the 2021 version was pushed back to October.
