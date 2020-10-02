Canada's Cam Levins dips under Tokyo marathon standard with a week to spare
Black Creek, B.C., native ran 2:10:13, after missing standard on 2 previous attempts
Canada's Cam Levins finally dipped under the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard in the marathon with just a week to spare.
The Canadian record-holder from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours 10 minutes 13 seconds on a rainy morning to win the S7 Marathon, finally clinching the standard after two failed attempts in the past seven months.
The 32-year-old ran alone for much of the 42.195-kilometre race after his pace-setter dropped out at the 17-kilometre mark.
Levins was running well in the London Marathon in October, but dropped out with a few kilometres to go.
He was on pace for the Olympic standard again at the Marathon Project race in December, but struggled over the last few kilometres to miss the mark by almost a minute.
Four Canadians have qualified for the men's marathon in Tokyo, but Canada can only send three.
Trevor Hofbauer is the only Canadian guaranteed a spot after winning the Canadian championship. Ben Preisner and Tristan Woodfine have also run the Olympic standard but slightly slower than Levins.
