Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

Canada's Cam Levins dips under Tokyo marathon standard with a week to spare

Cam Levins, the Canadian record-holder, ran two hours 10 minutes 13 seconds to win the S7 Marathon, clinching the standard after two failed attempts in the past seven months.

Black Creek, B.C., native ran 2:10:13, after missing standard on 2 previous attempts

The Canadian Press ·
Black Creek, B.C., native Cam Levins, ran two hours 10 minutes 13 seconds to win the S7 Marathon on Sunday, and fall below the Olympic marathon standard. (Kevin Light/CBC Sports/File)

Canada's Cam Levins finally dipped under the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard in the marathon with just a week to spare.

The Canadian record-holder from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours 10 minutes 13 seconds on a rainy morning to win the S7 Marathon, finally clinching the standard after two failed attempts in the past seven months.

The 32-year-old ran alone for much of the 42.195-kilometre race after his pace-setter dropped out at the 17-kilometre mark.

Levins was running well in the London Marathon in October, but dropped out with a few kilometres to go.

He was on pace for the Olympic standard again at the Marathon Project race in December, but struggled over the last few kilometres to miss the mark by almost a minute.

Four Canadians have qualified for the men's marathon in Tokyo, but Canada can only send three.

Trevor Hofbauer is the only Canadian guaranteed a spot after winning the Canadian championship. Ben Preisner and Tristan Woodfine have also run the Olympic standard but slightly slower than Levins.

WATCH | Why Diamond League is so important as the clock winds down to Tokyo 2020:

Why Diamond League is so important heading into Tokyo 2020

Sports

2 days ago
2:34
With just under 9 weeks until the Tokyo games kick off, Diamond League is a final opportunity for athletes to meet qualifying times, and make their mark on the Track and Field world before The Olympics. Anastasia Bucsis is joined by Perdita Felicien to talk about the upcoming events. 2:34
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now