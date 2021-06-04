Canadian record-holders Levins, Elmore headline Canada's marathon team for Tokyo

National record-holders Cam Levins and Malindi Elmore headline Canada's marathon athletes named to the Tokyo Olympic team.

World bronze medallist Evan Dunfee tops the race-walk team, while Mohammed Ahmed and Andrea Secaffien earned spots in the 10,000 metres.

Canada had nine athletes qualify in the men's and women's marathons, but could only name three each.

After falling short on two previous attempts, Levins ran the qualifying standard on May 23, just a week before the qualifying window closed. Trevor Hofbauer and Ben Preisner are the other two men's marathoners nominated to the team.

Elmore is joined by Dayna Pidhoresky and Natasha Wodak.

Mathieu Bilodeau joins Dunfee in the 50-kilometre race walk based on his world ranking.