Athletics Canada withdraws from potential Olympic qualifier over COVID-19 concerns

Athletics Canada has withdrawn from the 2021 World Athletics Relays, which take place next month in Poland, because of COVID-19 concerns.

The move, announced late on Saturday, is a blow to Canadian track and field athletes looking to secure Olympic berths for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo.

The organization explained its decision to skip the key Olympic qualifier by saying that the risks of travelling for for the event, which runs from May 1-2 in Chorzow, Poland, simply outweighs the rewards.

"We know this is disappointing news given the implications it may have on qualifying for the Olympic Games; however, we made this decision with our team's health and safety at heart," Athletics Canada's High Performance Director Simon Nathan said in the statement.

He added that "there are increased risks associated with gathering alongside others from different parts of the world," especially since most of the Canadian team — which is currently in camp at Baton Rouge La. — isn't vaccinated.

1st global track event since start of pandemic

Canada was scheduled to send a team of 24 athletes to the two-day event. The United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Australia have also withdrawn from the competition for reasons related to health and the need to quarantine upon their return.

As things currently stand, the only Canadian team currently guaranteed to be at the starting line at the Tokyo Olympics is the women's 4x400-metre relay squad.

In 2019, that team, placed eight at the 2019 World Athletics Championship in Qatar.

Beside the lack of competitions, Canadian track and field athletes have been particularly hard hit compared to many of their opponents because of Canada's travel restrictions around the pandemic.

The meet in Poland marks the first global track event since the start of the pandemic. It aims to bring together more than 1,000 athletes from 46 countries vying for spots in both the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships.

