9 years after London Games, Canada's Drouin officially upgraded to silver medal
Russia's Ivan Ukhov had results disqualified for doping ban
Nine years after winning high jump bronze at the London Olympics, Canada's Derek Drouin's medal has officially been upgraded to silver.
Ivan Ukhov of Russia originally won gold in London before receiving a doping ban in February of 2019. His results from between July of 2012 to December of 2014 were disqualified, including his Olympic gold.
American Erik Kynard was bumped up to gold, while Drouin, Mutaz Essa of Qatar, and Britain's Robert Grabarz now share silver.
Back in 2019 when Ukhov was first banned, Drouin said he really felt for Kynard, whose moment to stand atop the podium as Olympic champion was stolen.
"[An upgrade] is not the same," Drouin said then. "The thing that bothers me the most about this situation is I feel bad for the silver medallist, who was never given the chance to listen to his own national anthem at the Olympics. Speaking from experience, it's something that I'll never forget, and it's something that he should have experienced, and he might never now."
Men's high jump was one of five events in track and field, canoeing and wrestling at the 2012 Olympics that saw results rewritten Friday as part of the International Olympic Committee's executive board meeting. The IOC rubber-stamped the results that had to first be adjusted by the International Federations involved.
His career has been hampered by numerous injuries the past few years.
Ukhov was one of 12 Russian track and field athletes who were found guilty in February of 2019 of state-backed doping.
At least nobody in Drouin's event in London missed standing on the podium entirely, he pointed out. Because of the three-way tie for bronze, there was no fourth-place finisher.
