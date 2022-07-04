Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Marco Arop runs world's 3rd-fastest 800m of season at pre world invitational championships

Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the pre world invitational championships meet in his hometown of Edmonton on Sunday.

Fellow Canadian Sarah Mitton wins shot put event with 19.99m throw

The Canadian Press ·
Marco Arop, right, shown at the Canadian track and field championships in June, ran a time of 43.61 seconds in the men's 800-metre event at the pre world invitational championships on Sunday in Edmonton. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore.

Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian championships in Langley, B.C., a week earlier, which was the top throw in the world this year at the time. American Chase Ealey (20.51) and China's Song Jiayuan (20.38) have since thrown better.

The world championships are July 15-24.

