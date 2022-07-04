Marco Arop runs world's 3rd-fastest 800m of season at pre world invitational championships
Fellow Canadian Sarah Mitton wins shot put event with 19.99m throw
Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time.
The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the pre world invitational championships meet in his hometown of Edmonton on Sunday.
Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore.
🚨MARCO AROP🚨<br><br>1:43.61 - 800m - 3rd fastest time in the 🌎 this season <br><br>Season’s Best / Facility Record<br><br>CROWD GOES WILD! <a href="https://t.co/vJ56pSq5AZ">pic.twitter.com/vJ56pSq5AZ</a>—@AthleticsCanada
Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian championships in Langley, B.C., a week earlier, which was the top throw in the world this year at the time. American Chase Ealey (20.51) and China's Song Jiayuan (20.38) have since thrown better.
The world championships are July 15-24.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?