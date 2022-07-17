Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

Camryn Rogers captures hammer throw silver for Canada's 1st medal at 2022 world championships

Canada's Camryn Rogers has made history at the world athletics championships, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to win a medal in women's hammer throw. 

Richmond, B.C., native becomes 1st-ever Canadian woman to win field event medal at worlds

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers celebrates after winning silver in the women's final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday. ( Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With the wind swirling and sun beating down on Hayward Field Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., Rogers launched her third throw of the final 75.52 metres, enough to capture silver for Canada. 

It marks the first time a Canadian woman has won a field event medal at the world championships. It's also Canada's first medal at these worlds.

Fellow Canadian Jillian Weir finished fifth with a throw of 72.41m.

WATCH | Rogers wins historic silver medal at worlds:

Camryn Rogers earns silver in hammer throw final at World Athletics Championships

54 minutes ago
Duration 1:59
The Richmond, B.C. native scored 75.52 on her 3rd attempt for Canada's 1st medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Brooke Andersen of the U.S. won gold with a throw of 78.96m, while compatriot Janee' Kassanavoid claimed bronze (74.86m).

Rogers started strong with an opening throw of 72.61m, putting her in second spot to begin. She didn't register her second throw after it hit the net. 

But her best was yet to come. 

Her third throw was the silver-medal winning throw. Rogers stepped into the ring and launched it 75.52m.

On Friday, Rogers fired her first throw ever at a world championships — a distance of 73.67m — to automatically qualify for the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., is a three-time NCAA champion. She holds the national and NCAA records in the event.

WATCH | Rogers took unlikely road to becoming hammer throw superstar:

Camryn Rogers took an unlikely road to becoming a hammer throw superstar

2 days ago
Duration 3:33
Hammer throw was Canadian Camryn Rogers' first sport, and now at 23, she's one of the best in the world.

Rogers also made history in her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to.advance to an Olympic hammer throw final.

She finished fifth overall with a throw of 74.35m. She was the youngest competitor in the final, just 22 years old at the time, by almost two years. 

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)

