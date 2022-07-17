Camryn Rogers captures hammer throw silver for Canada's 1st medal at 2022 world championships

Canada's Camryn Rogers has made history at the world athletics championships, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to win a medal in women's hammer throw.

With the wind swirling and sun beating down on Hayward Field Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Ore., Rogers launched her third throw of the final 75.52 metres, enough to capture silver for Canada.

It marks the first time a Canadian woman has won a field event medal at the world championships. It's also Canada's first medal at these worlds.

Fellow Canadian Jillian Weir finished fifth with a throw of 72.41m.

Brooke Andersen of the U.S. won gold with a throw of 78.96m, while compatriot Janee' Kassanavoid claimed bronze (74.86m).

Camryn's mom, Shari Rogers, was cheering wildly in the stands beside her fiance, waving a Canadian flag.

Rogers started strong with an opening throw of 72.61m, putting her in second spot to begin. She didn't register her second throw after it hit the net.

But her best was yet to come.

Her third throw was the silver-medal winning throw. Rogers stepped into the ring and launched it 75.52m.

On Friday, Rogers fired her first throw ever at a world championships — a distance of 73.67m — to automatically qualify for the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., is a three-time NCAA champion. She holds the national and NCAA records in the event.

Rogers also made history in her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, becoming the first Canadian woman ever to.advance to an Olympic hammer throw final.

She finished fifth overall with a throw of 74.35m. She was the youngest competitor in the final, just 22 years old at the time, by almost two years.

