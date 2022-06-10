Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with 9th-best hammer throw in history
Richmond, B.C., native shatters own Canadian, U.S. collegiate records with 77.67m toss
Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday.
The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres — the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres.
She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago.
The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw of 75.52. She also won the title in 2019. The NCAA championships were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Rogers was fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Canadian woman to ever throw in an Olympic hammer final. She was the youngest in the final by almost two years.
