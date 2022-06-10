Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with 9th-best hammer throw in history

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres — the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres.

Richmond, B.C., native shatters own Canadian, U.S. collegiate records with 77.67m toss

The Canadian Press ·
23-year-old Camryn Rogers, of Richmond, B.C., seen above in a file photo from 2021, won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title on Thursday. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres — the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres.

She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago.

The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw of 75.52. She also won the title in 2019. The NCAA championships were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Rogers was fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Canadian woman to ever throw in an Olympic hammer final. She was the youngest in the final by almost two years.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now