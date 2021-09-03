Fred Kerley leads American sweep of Diamond League men's 100m podium

Fred Kerley led the charge for a United States sweep of the men's Diamond League 100-metre podium on Friday in Brussels, Belgium.

The Olympic silver medallist crossed the finish line with a time of 9.94 seconds, while Trayvon Bromell posted a time of 9.97 seconds to place second in the race.

Michael Norman came in third with a time of 9.98 seconds.

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won the women's 200 in 21.84 seconds, just 0.03 outside the world junior record the 18-year-old from Namibia set in the final in Tokyo.

Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States placed fourth in 22.45. It was her first race in Europe since serving a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Hassan, Duplantis fall short of personal records

Two-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan ran the fifth-fastest women's mile ever, clocking 4 minutes, 14.74 seconds at the Memorial Van Damme meeting on Friday.

Hassan set off on pace to beat her own world record but could not maintain it at the end of a grueling season where she took the gold medal in Tokyo over 5,000 and 10,000 metres and bronze in the 1,500.

"It is a beautiful time," the Dutch track star said. "After Tokyo I was so tired so I just wanted to run the short distance."

Hassan now has three of the five fastest mile times in history, including the 4:12.33 world record she set two years ago in Monaco.

In yet another tilt at his own pole vault world record, Olympic champion Armand Duplantis came up just short in three attempts to clear 6.19 metres.

Duplantis was still in action fully 30 minutes after the rest of the track and field program had finished in the next-to-last Diamond League meeting in Europe.

The 21-year-old United States-born Swede took the win in a meet record of 6.05, three centimetres higher than his winning clearance in Tokyo.

With Hassan skipping the 5,000, victory went to Francine Niyonsaba in a personal best time of 14:25.34 that was also a Burundi national record.

'I love the challenges'

Niyonsaba, the 2016 Olympics silver medallist in the 800m, has stepped up to 5,000 after she was blocked from her favoured event because of rules restricting runners with elevated natural testosterone levels.

"I still do not know if I like the long distance more than the 800 metres, but I love challenges," Niyonsaba. "I won't think too much about it because it is what it is."

The three-way rivalry in women's high jump saw Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh win this time at 2.02 metres. Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene and silver medallist Nicola McDermott both cleared 2.00 and Lasitskene was runner-up on a count back.