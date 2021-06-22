Crew, McBride believe skipping athletics Olympic trials to rest, rehab injuries may give them edge in Tokyo
Canadians won't risk a setback ahead of Summer Games
Brittany Crew and Brandon McBride are taking a positive approach to their injury recovery, believing the added rest could give them an edge at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
While both medal contenders are training, they won't risk a setback by competing at the track and field Olympic trials later this week in Montreal, where they would have tried to defend their respective Canadian titles in shot put and 800 metres, respectively.
"Nationals is not important right now," Crew told CBC Sports recently. "I don't need to embarrass or re-injure myself. I've mentally prepared that the Olympics could be my first meet back … but this [right] ankle injury has progressed fast."
The 27-year-old Crew suffered a Grade 2 strain in a "freak accident" on her first throw at the Tucson Elite Classic on May 20 in Arizona. Her left foot hit the toe board, slid and shifted Crew's weight, putting all the force on the right ankle. She remembered hearing a pop and felt numb.
"I'm so thankful I didn't break my ankle because I'd probably be out of the Olympics."
Crew is no stranger to injury:
Don't miss the action
Get must-watch video, live events and breaking news on CBC.caMore from Tokyo 2020
- About 10 days before her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio, the Toronto resident rolled the outside of her left ankle on the toe board. Competing at less than full health at the Summer Games, Crew didn't advance to the final and placed 18th overall.
- In August 2018, she sprained her right ankle and suffered a spiral fracture in the fifth metatarsal of her right foot while training in Belgium a week before the NACAC championships in Toronto.
- And last December, Crew strained the adductor muscles on the inside of her left thigh, an injury that lingered for the better part of two months.
"It's been my worst year for injuries," said Crew, who achieved the 18.50 Olympic standard in 2019. "I was so stressed, everyone was throwing far, and I wanted to show people I could, too," said Crew, who holds the Canadian record for women at 19.28 from Sept. 1, 2019.
Strong support
Fortunately, she has been guided by a strong support team that includes coach Rich Parkinson and physiotherapist Ron O'Hare, who has helped Crew return to the circle quickly and progress to a half-turn rotation drill last week.
"I can't tell you how good my body feels now. I needed a break," said Crew. "I'm going to be super excited to compete again and I'm going to be fresh.
"Everyone else [in shot put] is gearing up for Olympic trials in Canada and the United States but I don't know if they can do it again with the Olympics so close. How do you peak twice [in four weeks]?"
The time off has allowed Crew to address a weakness with blocking, the point at which the thrower is in their delivery stance and the non-throwing side of the body is stopped and locked in place. From there, it acts as a pivot point for the throwing side of the body to accelerate to release the shot.
"I'm going to rely on my world-class experience and what I've achieved [the past five years]. I've been a top-eight finisher in the last two world championships and there's no difference to [competing] at an Olympics," she said. "If I can pull it together, I think I can get a medal."
McBride experienced dysfunctional movement
McBride, also 27, has experienced dysfunctional movement in his hips and pelvis at various times the past two months that caused hamstring issues. The middle-distance runner has felt much better since the beginning of June following a return to his native Windsor, Ont., and working with his regular physiotherapist and chiropractor after training in the United States.
McBride, like Crew, understands the importance of a strong support group and is grateful how his body has responded to recent treatment from physiotherapist Mary Brannagan and Dr. John Vargo, a chiropractic sports injury specialist.
One thing I've learned is, experience always shows in [major] championship events.— Brandon McBride on not having raced in nearly 2 years
McBride said it was like "throwing darts at a dart board" for U.S. doctors to diagnose and treat his injuries after he moved in late January to train in Starkville at Mississippi State University, his alma mater, when COVID-19 restrictions kept doors locked at the University of Windsor.
The good news is McBride is preparing for the 800 at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix on July 6 in Budapest. It would represent the Canadian record holder's first race since the disappointment of not advancing from the semifinals at the world championships on Sept. 29, 2019.
McBride, who ran under the 1:45.20 Olympic standard in his 2019 season opener, is also on the waiting list for Diamond League meets in Monaco (July 9) and Muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead, England (July 13).
"As history shows, I'm usually a strong mid-season athlete and maybe the Olympics is my mid-season," said McBride, who missed qualifying for the 2016 Olympic final by 1.25 seconds. "I have a lot in the tank and one of the things I love about this sport is you never know what's going to happen.
"I've noticed a lot of seasoned 800-metre runners have only raced one time outdoors [in 2021] and it seems the younger guys [like Canada's Marco Arop] are primed to compete. But one thing I've learned is, experience always shows in [major] championship events."
WATCH | Answers to key questions surrounding the Tokyo Olympics:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?