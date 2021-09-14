Elaine Thompson-Herah's Diamond League title completes unprecedented season
Bring It In panel discusses Olympic champion sprinter's historic campaign
Elaine Thompson-Herah ended her spectacular track and field season with another victory at the Diamond League final last Thursday.
The Olympic champion raced to a meet record of 10.65 seconds to win the women's 100-metre title in Zurich.
Thompson-Herah earned her third Diamond League crown by finishing ahead of Brit Dina Asher-Smith.
The Jamaican track and field star captured the Olympic 100 and 200m double in Tokyo — then followed up her Olympic performance by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old 100m world record at the Eugene Diamond League event.
On the latest episode of the CBC Sports video series Bring It In, Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin to discuss the 29-year-old's list of accomplishments this year.
WATCH l Bring It In panel reflects upon Thompson-Herah's impressive season:
Thompson-Herah's 10.65 at the Diamond League final was her fourth time breaking 10.70 seconds this season — no woman has previously gone below that mark on four occasions.
"This is the most impressive run of performances I've seen in track and field in a long time," Campbell said.
With Thompson-Herah's display of dominance alongside compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Bring It In panel reflects upon their career achievements.
WATCH | Thompson-Herah claims 100m Diamond League title:
"We are giving people an opportunity to give her her flowers now while we are watching her do the unthinkable and do things we marvel at, enjoy and celebrate," McPeak proclaimed.
"Everyone should be enjoying this and celebrating it, because we are witnessing greatness in our lifetime. Her and Shelly-Ann [Fraser-Pryce] are generational talents and they need to get their flowers now."
'Fastest woman alive'
Thompson-Herah's repeat sprint double at Tokyo 2020 put her on an exclusive list with fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt as the only athletes in history to repeat as the Olympic 100m and 200m champion.
The Bring It In panellist then adds significant details to Thompson-Herah's journey as the fastest woman alive.
"This was no prodigy. This was someone who was barely noticed as a teenager, but she got a shot in college and she got some great coaching. She worked her behind off and achieved this incredible station on the absolute pinnacle of her sport and that to me is an amazing part of the story. It shows the critical nature of coaching when trying to compete in these events."
