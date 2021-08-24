De Grasse's recent showings high up on list of great Canadian sports accomplishments

Less than three weeks after winning the men's 200-metre event in Tokyo, Andre De Grasse, Canada's most decorated male Olympian, added another impressive win to his resume.

The Markham, Ont. native ran a wind-aided 9.74 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, leading a stacked field that included Tokyo 100-metre silver medallist Fred Kerley, who finished second in the event.

On the latest episode of Bring It In, Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin to discuss De Grasse's recent results that also include bronze medals in the 100-metre and 4x100-metre relay events in Tokyo.

"There's a natural tendency to fall off of your peak because you reach such a fine point at the Olympics, but Andre De Grasse is still going," Campbell said. "He still might run faster in the month or so we have left in the season."

McPeak on the other hand, points out what De Grasse's accomplishments mean for Team Canada and the country as a whole.

"The fact that he has taken Canadian track and put it in the conversation of not just 'that forgotten country north of the U.S.', he's putting on for the Canadians and I absolutely love it," McPeak said.

WATCH l Andre De Grasse continues his dominance at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic:

From Zirin's point of view, the event has not lost its entertainment value with Usain Bolt out of the picture.

"I was so entertained about how De Grasse showed out and by the Olympics, that I thought 'do we really need another Usain Bolt or Carl Lewis, or can collective greatness by enough to grab our attention.' That's what I was thinking before the race, and after it I was really confident in the idea of 'yes, we can enjoy this'," Zirin added.

"He doesn't have to be the next Bolt. He can be the first Andre De Grasse," Campbell said in agreement.

The return of Sha'Carri Richardson

The panel also discussed Sha'Carri Richardson's return after serving an one-month suspension due to testing positive for marijuana in June, causing her to miss the Olympics.

Richardson finished last in the women's 100 metres, while the Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson claimed first, second and third places in that order — just as they did in Tokyo.

WATCH l Sha'Carri Richardson finishes last in her return at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic:

Thompson-Herah crossed the finish line in 10.54 seconds, recording the second-fastest time ever.

"It was evident that whatever we thought Sha'Carri Richardson could do, whatever we might think she can still do, she didn't do it there," Campbell said. "There's not even a question of her having a bad day, it's a question of output. That was a point in the race in which she decided she wasn't going to win, and she also decided she wasn't going to compete."

Zirin points out how the positive test has turned her into such a polarizing sports figure, that you can only like or dislike her.

"Sha'Carri Richardson with that one test all of a sudden becomes this incredibly polarizing figure, which you get sometimes in sports, where it's not whether you like or don't like someone, you're either for her or against her," he said.

McPeak believes her career going forward is bright despite her latest result.

"Sha'Carri Richardson is young and still learning and training herself to become the best of the best and improve herself. I'm very, very excited to see what she does next, I'm excited to see what hair colour she has next, I'm excited to see the nails... I'm all for it."