De Grasse's recent showings high up on list of great Canadian sports accomplishments
Sprinter's recent results mean a great deal for Canadian sports, Bring It In panel says
Less than three weeks after winning the men's 200-metre event in Tokyo, Andre De Grasse, Canada's most decorated male Olympian, added another impressive win to his resume.
The Markham, Ont. native ran a wind-aided 9.74 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, leading a stacked field that included Tokyo 100-metre silver medallist Fred Kerley, who finished second in the event.
On the latest episode of Bring It In, Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin to discuss De Grasse's recent results that also include bronze medals in the 100-metre and 4x100-metre relay events in Tokyo.
"There's a natural tendency to fall off of your peak because you reach such a fine point at the Olympics, but Andre De Grasse is still going," Campbell said. "He still might run faster in the month or so we have left in the season."
McPeak on the other hand, points out what De Grasse's accomplishments mean for Team Canada and the country as a whole.
"The fact that he has taken Canadian track and put it in the conversation of not just 'that forgotten country north of the U.S.', he's putting on for the Canadians and I absolutely love it," McPeak said.
WATCH l Andre De Grasse continues his dominance at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic:
From Zirin's point of view, the event has not lost its entertainment value with Usain Bolt out of the picture.
"I was so entertained about how De Grasse showed out and by the Olympics, that I thought 'do we really need another Usain Bolt or Carl Lewis, or can collective greatness by enough to grab our attention.' That's what I was thinking before the race, and after it I was really confident in the idea of 'yes, we can enjoy this'," Zirin added.
"He doesn't have to be the next Bolt. He can be the first Andre De Grasse," Campbell said in agreement.
The return of Sha'Carri Richardson
The panel also discussed Sha'Carri Richardson's return after serving an one-month suspension due to testing positive for marijuana in June, causing her to miss the Olympics.
Richardson finished last in the women's 100 metres, while the Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson claimed first, second and third places in that order — just as they did in Tokyo.
WATCH l Sha'Carri Richardson finishes last in her return at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic:
Thompson-Herah crossed the finish line in 10.54 seconds, recording the second-fastest time ever.
Zirin points out how the positive test has turned her into such a polarizing sports figure, that you can only like or dislike her.
"Sha'Carri Richardson with that one test all of a sudden becomes this incredibly polarizing figure, which you get sometimes in sports, where it's not whether you like or don't like someone, you're either for her or against her," he said.
McPeak believes her career going forward is bright despite her latest result.
"Sha'Carri Richardson is young and still learning and training herself to become the best of the best and improve herself. I'm very, very excited to see what she does next, I'm excited to see what hair colour she has next, I'm excited to see the nails... I'm all for it."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?