Former Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei suspended over positive doping test
2021 Kenyan champion faces ban of at least 4 years
The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, Diana Kipyokei, was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei's sample after winning in Boston in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.
The case has deepened suspicions the substance is a doping product of choice for athletes from Kenya.
In a second triamcinolone case revealed on Friday, Kenyan marathon runner Betty Wilson Lempus was also suspended while under investigation for doping and tampering.
Kipyokei is also under investigation for "obstructing or delaying the AIU's investigation through the provision of false information or documentation."
The AIU did not specify more details of the suspected tampering by the 28-year-old Kipyokei, who faces being banned for at least four years.
Kipyokei won the women's race in Boston in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds.
"In the event that the alleged violation for the presence of a prohibited substance is proven, Kipyokei would be disqualified as the winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon," the AIU said.
Her career best time is 2:22:06 in Istanbul in 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?