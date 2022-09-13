Boston Marathon to welcome non-binary athletes for 1st time in 2023 race
Prestigious event becomes latest major marathon to add non-binary divisions
Non-binary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.
Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.
Non-binary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for non-binary participants, but that its online applications will include "non-binary" as a gender option.
Non-binary pro miler and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.
"There's still so much work to be done but I'm thrilled that non-binary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA," Hiltz tweeted.
Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a non-binary division and offer equal prize money.
The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as non-binary participants were among the finishers.
