Track and Field

Boston Marathon to welcome non-binary athletes for 1st time in 2023 race

Non-binary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.

Prestigious event becomes latest major marathon to add non-binary divisions

William J. Kole · The Associated Press ·
Runners make their way down Boylston Street to the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18 in Boston. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for non-binary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.

Non-binary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for non-binary participants, but that its online applications will include "non-binary" as a gender option.

"Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events," the organization said, adding, "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."

Non-binary pro miler and 1,500 runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.

"There's still so much work to be done but I'm thrilled that non-binary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA," Hiltz tweeted.

Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a non-binary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as non-binary participants were among the finishers.

