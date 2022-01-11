Canadian Olympians Elmore, Wodak in elite women's field for Boston Marathon

Good friends Malindi Elmore and Natasha Wodak, who ran together in the Tokyo Olympic women's marathon last summer, are among four Canadians confirmed to compete in the elite women's race of the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18.

St. John's native Kate Bazeley, who made her World Marathon Majors debut three months ago in Chicago, is the other Canadian participant.

Placing 13th in two minutes 32.41 seconds went beyond Wodak's expectations for her Olympic marathon debut. The 40-year-old Vancouver resident spent "hours and hours" discussing a race plan with Elmore, 41, of Kelowna, B.C., who was confident the pair could finish inside the top eight. Elmore placed ninth in 2:30:59.

"To say I am excited to race the BOSTON MARATHON is an understatement! This field is absolutely LIT," Wodak said in a tweet. "Honoured to be on the start list with these incredible ladies. And so happy I get to do this with my pal Malindi Elmore."

Bazeley, 37, placed 16th in the elite women's field in Chicago on Oct. 10 in 2:36.46, 11 seconds short of her personal-best time.

"Really excited to be included in this bonkers field! let's see how marathon training in the winter unfolds in Newfoundland," she tweeted Tuesday.

Olympic champ to make Boston debut

Olympic champion and New York City Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir leads a highly decorated field.

The Kenyan, who won 2020 Olympic gold and the famed five-borough marathon last year, will be making her Boston race debut.

"My high expectations is to be a winner and I would like to arrive at the day of the race in my best shape," she said in a statement.

She will be joined by former Boston winners Edna Kiplagat and Des Linden, 2021 London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, as well as Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Molly Seidel of the United States.

"We are delighted to welcome the fastest and most accomplished women's field in the history of the Boston Marathon," Boston Athletic Association president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.

The wheelchair event will feature five-time champion Tatyana McFadden, Paralympic marathon gold medallist Madison de Rozario and Manuela Scar, who picked up wins in Berlin, London and Boston last year.

The men's professional field will be announced Thursday.