3-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Joe Morrow dies at 84
Won gold in the 100 and 200 metres and 400 metre relay at 1956 Melbourne Games
Three-time United States Olympic gold-medalist sprinter Bobby Joe Morrow has died. He was 84.
Morrow died Saturday in San Benito, Texas. He died of natural causes, according to published reports.
Morrow won the gold medal in both the 100 and 200 metres at the 1956 Games in Melbourne, Australia. He also anchored the goal-medal winning 400 metre relay team.
Morrow's 20.6-second time in the 200 matched the world record at the time.
He was named "Sportsman of the Year" by Sports Illustrated at the end of the year. Morrow was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.
At the time of his Olympic performance, Morrow was a student at Abilene Christian University.
The football stadium at San Benito High is named Bobby Morrow Stadium. He played football in addition to being a track star while attending San Benito High.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.