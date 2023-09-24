Content
Tigist Assefa shatters women's marathon world record by more than 2 minutes in Berlin

Tigist Assefa broke the women's world record by more than two minutes Sunday at the Berlin Marathon. The Ethiopian runner Assefa ran two hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women's record of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kosgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

Eliud Kipchoge won the men's race for the 5th time, couldn't break his own record

A woman wearing running gear drops to her knees with arms outstretched, still wrapped in the finish line of a running race.
Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia wins the race with the new women's world record of two hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds during the 2023 BMW Berlin-Marathon on Saturday in Berlin. (Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Tigist Assefa broke the women's world record by more than two minutes Sunday at the Berlin Marathon, as Eliud Kipchoge won the men's race for the fifth time but couldn't break his own record.

Ethiopian runner Assefa, the winner in Berlin a year ago, ran 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds to break the previous women's record of 2:14:04 set by Brigid Kosgei at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

Kipchoge ran alone from 32 kilometres onward but slowed slightly toward the end. His time of two hours, 2 minutes, 42 seconds was more than a minute and a half off the record he set in Berlin last year.

Kipchoge broke the two-hour barrier in Vienna in 2019 when he ran 1:59:40 but it was not officially considered the world record. He was running in an event that did not conform to regulations because it was tailored around his time, with groups of pacemakers and drinks delivered by a cyclist.

The German environmental group Last Generation had signaled it intended to disrupt the Berlin Marathon. Police and security personnel prevented a group of people from blocking the route shortly before the start of the race and orange paint was splashed across the road.

