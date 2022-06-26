Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

Ben Flanagan breaks 35-year-old Canadian 10k record in Boston

Kitchener, Ont., native Ben Flanagan ran 28 minutes 11 seconds to smash the national 10-kilometre road record at the BAA 10K competition in Boston. The previous record was 28:17 set by Paul McCloy in 1987.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Ben Flanagan, seen at the USATF Distance Classic in May, placed fifth in the B.A.A 10-kilometre road race where he clocked in at 28 minutes 11 seconds to break the national record on Sunday in Boston. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Ben Flanagan broke one of the oldest records in Canadian running on Sunday.

Flanagan, the two-time defending Canadian 10K champion, was fifth in the race. Leonard Korir won in 28:00, while Kenyans Kenny Kimutai and Philemon Kiplimo were second and third respectively.

American Keira D'Amato won the women's race in 31:17.

Comments

