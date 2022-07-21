Arop advances to men's 800m semis, while Athletics Canada appeals McBride's race
Canadian officials submit appeal after Brandon McBride falls to track in his 800m race
Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships.
On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event.
WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket:
Meanwhile, Athletics Canada officials have submitted an appeal and are awaiting a decision after fellow Canadian Brandon McBride fell to the track during his 800m race.
"I'm in shock," McBride told CBC Sports after the race.
"It all happened so fast. I couldn't tell you what exactly happened but I know there was some shoving going on and then I got tripped. It is what it is. It's very, very disappointing. I hope we can protest it and something good comes out of this."
WATCH l Canada's Brandon McBride fails to advance after fall:
There is no timeline for the decision.
It was a masterful run by Arop, 23, who waited until the final 200 metres to make his move to the front and then hold on for the victory in what was the fastest heat of the evening.
"I may end up in the front. Sometimes I'll be in the back. It's a matter of deciding when to do it. Within the first 200 I can tell," Arop said.
"I have a great team behind me. The only thing that's left is tactics and using my mind to bring the full potential to my races."
Arop will race in Thursday's semifinal. McBride might be joining him if Athletics Canada wins the appeal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?