Arop advances to men's 800m semis, while Athletics Canada appeals McBride's race

Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships.

On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event.

Meanwhile, Athletics Canada officials have submitted an appeal and are awaiting a decision after fellow Canadian Brandon McBride fell to the track during his 800m race.

McBride got caught up with a number of racers shortly after the gun sounded and as they jostled for positioning, fell to the track. He got up and finished the race but was too far back to qualify.

"I'm in shock," McBride told CBC Sports after the race.

"It all happened so fast. I couldn't tell you what exactly happened but I know there was some shoving going on and then I got tripped. It is what it is. It's very, very disappointing. I hope we can protest it and something good comes out of this."

There is no timeline for the decision.

It was a masterful run by Arop, 23, who waited until the final 200 metres to make his move to the front and then hold on for the victory in what was the fastest heat of the evening.

"I may end up in the front. Sometimes I'll be in the back. It's a matter of deciding when to do it. Within the first 200 I can tell," Arop said.

"I have a great team behind me. The only thing that's left is tactics and using my mind to bring the full potential to my races."

Arop will race in Thursday's semifinal. McBride might be joining him if Athletics Canada wins the appeal.