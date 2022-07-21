Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field·New

Arop advances to men's 800m semis, while Athletics Canada appeals McBride's race

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Marco Arop, middle, set the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the men’s 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. 

On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. 

WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket:

Edmonton's Marco Arop moves on to semifinals with fastest 800m heat

42 minutes ago
Duration 4:30
Marco Arop of Edmonton advances to the 800m semifinals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore. with the fastest time of all heat at 1:44.56.

Meanwhile, Athletics Canada officials have submitted an appeal and are awaiting a decision after fellow Canadian Brandon McBride fell to the track during his 800m race. 

McBride got caught up with a number of racers shortly after the gun sounded and as they jostled for positioning, fell to the track. He got up and finished the race but was too far back to qualify. 

"I'm in shock," McBride told CBC Sports after the race.

"It all happened so fast. I couldn't tell you what exactly happened but I know there was some shoving going on and then I got tripped. It is what it is. It's very, very disappointing. I hope we can protest it and something good comes out of this."

WATCH l Canada's Brandon McBride fails to advance after fall:

Brandon McBride falls in 800m heat, Athletics Canada appeals

1 hour ago
Duration 5:14
Brandon McBride from Windsor, Ont., goes down on the first lap and ends up finishing last in his 800m heat. Athletics Canada has appealed and is waiting for a decision.

There is no timeline for the decision. 

It was a masterful run by Arop, 23, who waited until the final 200 metres to make his move to the front and then hold on for the victory in what was the fastest heat of the evening. 

"I may end up in the front. Sometimes I'll be in the back. It's a matter of deciding when to do it. Within the first 200 I can tell," Arop said. 

"I have a great team behind me. The only thing that's left is tactics and using my mind to bring the full potential to my races."

Arop will race in Thursday's semifinal. McBride might be joining him if Athletics Canada wins the appeal. 

Devin Heroux

CBC reporter

Devin Heroux reports for CBC News and Sports. He is now based in Toronto, after working first for the CBC in Calgary and Saskatoon.

