Gabriela DeBues-Stafford continues to rewrite the Canadian record book

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford added another Canadian track and field record to her growing collection.

26-year-old from Toronto shatters the previous 1,500m record

The Canadian Press ·
Gabriella Debues-Stafford used a spectacular finishing kick to win the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday. (@OBTFAC/Twitter)

The 26-year-old from Toronto used a spectacular finishing kick to win the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday, crossing the line in eight minutes, 33.92 seconds.

DeBues-Stafford, who was fifth in the 1,500 at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. shattered the previous mark of 8:46.50 set by Jessica O'Connell in 2019.

DeBues-Stafford already held the Canadian record in the 1,500, mile and 5,000 metres outdoors, and 1,500, mile and 5,000 indoors.

