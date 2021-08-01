Canada's Django Lovett, Marco Arop watch Olympic medal hopes fade late in events

Django Lovett got a sniff of the medal podium in his first Olympic final as he matched the reigning world champion with each attempt in men's high jump. Sunday's showdown with Mutaz Essa Barshim began at 2.24 metres, then 2.27 and 2.30.



But within seconds, Lovett's lead and dream at the Summer Games were gone following a failed bid to tie a season and personal best of 2.33. The 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., missed all three tries and finished eighth in the 13-man field on a warm Tokyo night.

A few feet away on the track at Olympic Stadium stood Canadian teammate Marco Arop, who felt Lovett's pain.

The middle-distance runner from Edmonton held the lead until late in his 800-metre semifinal race but faded early down the straightaway to finish in 1:44.90, 16-100ths of a second behind Kenya's Emmanuel Korir, the final qualifier for Wednesday's final at 8:05 a.m. ET.

"Marco is an extraordinary talent and he will rebound," Arop's coach Chris Woods told CBC Sports in a text message from Japan.

Later Sunday, sprinter Andre De Grasse returned to the Olympic podium, stopping the clock in a personal-best 9.89 seconds for a bronze medal, Canada's 14th of these Games and first by a man. He also won Olympic bronze in his 2016 Olympic debut in Rio.

While You Were Sleeping: Andre De Grasse wins bronze, Penny Oleksiak makes history Olympics 4:25 Andre De Grasse gets back on the Olympic podium while running a personal best, Penny Oleksiak is officially Canada's most-decorated Olympian. 4:25

Meanwhile, Lovett arrived for his first Summer Games on a high after clearing 2.33 on his third and final attempt in winning his first national title at Canada's Olympic trials in late June after a month away from competition.

The 28-year-old looked strong early on in Tokyo qualifying second to Barshim with a best jump of 2.28 to join 12 other men in the final.

1st Olympic titles for Barshim, Tamberi

Barshim, 30, went on to jump a season-best 2.37, sharing his first Olympic title with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi (2.37 SB). Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus earned bronze in a national record 2.37, recording two missed attempts along the way.

The incredible moment when 2 high jumpers decide to share Olympic gold Sports 1:26 When the officials told them the high jump event was too tight, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim asked if he could share gold with Italian Gianmarco Tamberi. 1:26

It was only the third event of 2021 for Barshim, the three-time Olympian who collected 2012 bronze in London and silver four years later in Rio.

The two-time defending world champion also holds the Qatari national and Asian outdoor records of 2.43.

Arop finished seventh in the first of two semifinals and 14th overall of 24 runners after leading for much of his race.

The Edmonton athlete stuck to his plan and got out quick, establishing a two-metre lead early and clocked a 50.94-second first lap with Peter Bol breathing down his neck.

Arop managed to hold off the Australian after he made a move around the 500-metre mark but weakened once he reached the straightaway with about 80 metres to the finish.

Bol crossed first in a 1:44.11 PB ahead of American Clayton Murphy (1:44.18) and Frenchman Gabriel Tual (1:44.28).

Ferguson Rotich, the 2019 world bronze medallist from Kenya, won the other semifinal in 1:44.04 to lead all qualifiers for the final.

Jacobs ends Bolt's hold on 100 metres

For De Grasse, it was his sixth podium finish in his sixth individual final at an Olympics or world championships. He also won bronze at 2015 and 2019 worlds, plus silver in the 200 in Rio and at worlds two years ago in Doha, Qatar.

De Grasse wins 100m bronze with blazing finish, Italy's Jacobs takes gold STN Olympics 6:00 Canadian Andre De Grasse claimed 100m bronze in a second-straight Olympic Games, while Italian Lamont Jacobs won gold and American Fred Kerley took silver. 6:00

In Tokyo, the 26-year-old was sensational over the final 30 metres but was unable to catch Lamont Jacobs, who finished in a European record 9.80 to end Usain Bolt's 13-year hold on the event.

Bolt won the last of three consecutive 100 titles in 2016 before retiring the next year and setting the stage for a new king of sprinting. Very few people would have considered the 26-year-old Jacobs, who ran into the arms of teammate and high jumper Tamberi after the race.

Ditto for China's Su Bingtian, who added to an exciting semifinal round with a 9.83 clocking to shatter the Asian record and finish as the top qualifier for the final in a near-empty stadium. He placed sixth in the eight-man final in 9.98, the 31-year-old's ninth legal sub-10 second run of his career.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain was disqualified in the final for a false start, joining teammate Reece Prescod, who was DQ'd in Saturday's heats and Sunday's semifinals.

Among the biggest surprises on the track Sunday was American sprinter Trayvon Bromell's absence in the 100 final. He entered the Olympic competition with a 2021 world-leading 9.77 in June and later went 9.80 to win at U.S. trials, but squeezed into the semifinal round Tokyo in 10.05 before bowing out in 10-flat.

Elsewhere on Sunday:

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas set a new triple jump world record.

Rojas leapt 15.67 metres on her last attempt in women's triple jump to break the world record, having already secured the gold medal.

The previous record of 15.50 was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden.

