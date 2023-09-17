World champion Arop runs 800m Canadian record for 2nd at Diamond League Final

World championship gold. A Canadian title. And on Sunday, a national record.

Edmonton's Marco Arop lowered his personal best over 800 metres to one minute 42.85 seconds, breaking Brandon McBride's 1:43:20 national mark from 2018 in a second-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Final in Eugene, Ore.

Arop took charge early, moving to the front of the pack behind pacer and training partner Navasky Anderson. He held the lead until halfway down the straightaway at Hayward Field when Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya passed him to reach the finish in a meet record and world-leading time of 1:42.80.

Nijel Amos of Botswana held the previous mark of 1:43.63 since May 31, 2014.

Arop, 24, ran a 1:43.24 PB to a second-place finish on Sept 2 at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, trailing only world No. 1 Wanyonyi, who clocked 1:43.20 for a then-PB and world lead.

But Arop, who is ranked second in the world, did get the best of his rival last month at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 1:44.24 to edge Wanyonyi (1:44.53).

Last September, the Canadian was fresh off earning world bronze in Eugene when he made a move with one lap to go at the Diamond League Final in Zurich. He led into the final straight but was caught by Emmanuel Korir of Kenya fewer than 10 metres from the finish line, placing second to the reigning Olympic champion in a season-best 1:43.38. He was fourth in 2021, clocking 1:45.23.

In so many races, I'll be feeling great the last 200, 150, 100 [metres] and the last 50 I start to break down or [break] form. — Canadian 800-metre record holder Marco Arop

Since his freshman year at Mississippi State University, Arop has had to work on his final 100 metres, trying to figure out his last kick or push.

"In so many races, I'll be feeling great the last 200, 150, 100 [metres] and the last 50 I start to break down or [break] form. Part of it can be mental," he told CBC Sports this week. "Maybe it's trying too hard to get to the finish line. I had the lead and great momentum [last year in Zurich] going into the final curve.

"I remember thinking, 'Just hold form' and hearing the noise level of the crowd rise. I knew somebody was [gaining ground on me]. In that moment, I got a little worked up, tried to strain or work harder. There's a fine balance where you want to push but not overdo it. It's getting better but there's still so much I could improve."

Arop pointed out the loss at last year's Final left him "hungrier than ever" and said being crowned Canada's first Diamond League champion since shot putter Dylan Armstrong in 2011 would "solidify this year as my greatest."

It was still a remarkable campaign that featured his second consecutive national title and third overall at the senior level, a 1:44.64 performance in Langley, B.C.

Chris Woods, Arop's coach since 2019, noted the last four or five years of race experience and the confidence the middle-distance runner has gained has led to him finding ways to win races, whether it's outkicking people in the last 100m or taking a race out fast and holding people off.

"Marco has an incredibly high ceiling," Woods said earlier this week from MSU. "We haven't done a lot of speed work the past couple of years. He has the potential, historically, to be one of the greatest two-lap athletes."

Brown, De Grasse fresh off season bests

Elsewhere, relay teammates Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse will race the men's 200 at 5:36 p.m. ET.

They geared up for the Final with their fastest races over 200m in two years — 19.89 and 19.98 seconds, respectively last week in Brussels.

"It was exactly what I needed and came at a great time because it reinforced my belief about the type of shape I'm in and what's possible for me going into [the 2024 Paris Olympics]," said Brown, who was disqualified in the 200 at worlds due to a lane infringement.

When asked what contributed to running under 20 seconds for the first time since his 19.99 in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals on Aug. 3, 2021, Brown said: "Running relaxed and not letting my surroundings dictate my execution. I got in the habit of reacting to my opponents and I am working on getting back to focusing on my own lane, managing my emotions and [race] execution."

De Grasse, who won Olympic gold two years ago, was sixth (20.43) in last year's season-ending race after battling COVID-19 and a toe injury. The 28-year-old Markham, Ont., sprinter was second in the sprint double at the 2021 Final.

Brown, 31, was second to Noah Lyles (19.52) in the 200 at last year's Final, clocking a 20.02 season best to edge Alex Ogando of the Dominican Republic in a photo finish. Brown had never finished among the top three in the event at the Final, placing fourth for four consecutive years from 2017-2021.

Tsegay shatters world mark in women's 5K

Ethiopia's Gudef Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 metres, running it in in 14:00.21.

Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay's finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92.

The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year's final stop on the track and field circuit. The 32 champions crowned during the two-day meet at Eugene's Hayward Field were set to earn $30,000 US apiece.

Duplantis raises pole vault world record to 6.23m

Sweden's ArmandDuplantis broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.23 metres.

The performance shaved one centimetre off his previous best of 6.22 set in France in February.

It was the seventh world record for the back-to-back world champion, who soared over the rest of the field at the season-ending meeting as EJ Obiena of the Philippines finished second with 5.82 and American Sam Kendricks took third with 5.72.

The Olympic champion Duplantis nudged the bar as he cleared the record height before jumping up and down in joy before sprinting to his team, who hoisted him into the air.

In other action:

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second Diamond League Trophy of the weekend with a victory in the 3,000. In a photo finish with Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha, Ingebrigtsen crossed the line first in 7:23.63.

Ukranian Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the high jump. Afterward, she said it was important to show the resilience of the Ukranians as the war with Russia continues. "I'm happy that I have the opportunity to compete and show all the world that we are strongest, we are from Ukraine," she said.

