Armand Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.19 metres
Swede nudged bar with knees on 3rd and final attempt but it stayed in place
Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-metre clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Monday in Serbia.
Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow.
"I've tried 6.19 metres 50 times," the Swede said. "It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I'm really happy."
With all his opponents finished, Duplantis opened his series with 5.61, 5.85 and 6.00 all on his first tries.
At 6.19, he missed his first two attempts. On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees, but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration.
He will return to the same Stark Arena in the Serbian capital this month for the three-day world indoor championships starting March 18.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?