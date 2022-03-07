Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

Armand Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.19 metres

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden broke his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-metre clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Monday in Serbia.

Swede nudged bar with knees on 3rd and final attempt but it stayed in place

Sweden's Armand Duplantis improved his own pole vaulting world record on Monday, clearing 6.19 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade, Serbia. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow.

"I've tried 6.19 metres 50 times," the Swede said. "It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I'm really happy."

With all his opponents finished, Duplantis opened his series with 5.61, 5.85 and 6.00 all on his first tries.

At 6.19, he missed his first two attempts. On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees, but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration.

He will return to the same Stark Arena in the Serbian capital this month for the three-day world indoor championships starting March 18.

