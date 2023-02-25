Armand Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record by clearing 6.22 metres
Reigning Olympic, world champion from Sweden bests previous mark by 1 centimetre
Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record on Saturday, clearing 6.22 metres to add one centimetre to his previous mark at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
After knocking the bar on his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic champion cleared the mark with room to spare on the third try, letting out a cheer as the crowd went into a frenzy of celebration.
It's <a href="https://twitter.com/mondohoss600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mondohoss600</a>'s 🌎 and we're just living in it.<br><br>Duplantis reset his previous indoor world-record height of 6.20 meters with a new best of 6.22 meters today! This also tops his outdoor world record of 6.21 meters and is his 60th time clearing six meters.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeauTigers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeauTigers</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6CC6yquyP">pic.twitter.com/y6CC6yquyP</a>—@LSUTrackField
He had barely touched the mat before a spray of sparklers went off and meet director Renaud Lavillenie, the Olympic champion in 2012, ran to embrace him.
Duplantis set the previous record on his way to winning gold at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.
Saturday's effort marks the sixth world record of his career and the 60th time the Swede has cleared six metres or higher, after enjoying his best-ever season debut with a 6.10-metre win to spur on cheers from the home fans in Uppsala earlier this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?