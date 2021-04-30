Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·New

Andre De Grasse continues quick start to season at North Florida Invitational

Andre De Grasse continued his quick start out of the 2021 gates. The Canadian placed second in the 100 metres with a time of 10.05 seconds at the North Florida Invitational on Friday in the sprinter's training home of Jacksonville, Fla.

Canadian follows 9.99 opener with 10.05 in 100 metres to place 2nd at Friday meet

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Andre De Grasse, seen above in July 2020, ran a 10.05 in the 100 metres to finish second at the North Florida Invitational on Friday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Andre De Grasse continued his quick start out of the 2021 gates on Friday.

The Canadian placed second in the 100 metres with a time of 10.05 seconds at the North Florida Invitational in the sprinter's training home of Jacksonville, Fla.

De Grasse opened his racing season with a 9.99 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational on April 17. 

"I usually don't open the season that fast. That's a sign things are going well in training," De Grasse told CBC Sports last weekend.

American Trayvon Bromell set the pace at 9.88 to win Friday's race, while Nigerian Divine Orduduru tied with De Grasse. No other Canadians were in the field.

De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., won bronze in the 100 at the 2016 Olympics and became the first Canadian ever to earn three sprinting medals by also taking silver in the 200 and bronze in the 4x100 relay.

The 26-year-old was one of only four men to run a sub-10-second 100 last year. His personal best of 9.90 was set at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Gold-medal favourite Christian Coleman won't compete in Tokyo as he is banned for missing three drug tests, opening the door for De Grasse to cross the 100-metre finish line in first place at the Olympics.

WATCH | De Grasse has sights set on Tokyo:

Andre De Grasse is focused on the Tokyo Games, aiming for the podium

Sports

1 day ago
4:42
CBC Sports' Scott Russell spoke to Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse about the upcoming Olympics and his three events, the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay. 4:42
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now