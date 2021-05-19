Andre De Grasse finishes 3rd in 100m in Ostrava
Americans Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin placed 1st and 2nd
Canada's Andre De Grasse ran the men's 100 metres in 10.17 seconds to earn third place at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday.
The three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., got off to a good start but Americans Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin separated themselves from the pack. The Canadian came on strong down the stretch, but Kerley and Gatlin were still able to hold him off.
Kerley finished first with a time of 9.96 while Gatlin finished second in 10.08. De Grasse finished 0.11 seconds ahead of fourth place finisher, Silvan Wicki from Switzerland.
WATCH | De Grasse places 3rd at Ostrava Golden Spike:
De Grasse got off to a fast start this season he ran a 9.99 in April at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida, earning a second-place finish. He followed that up with a 10.05 at the North Florida Invitational which was good enough for another second place finish.
