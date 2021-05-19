Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field·New

Andre De Grasse finishes 3rd in 100m in Ostrava

Andre De Grasse ran a 10.17 in the men's 100 metres to finish in third place at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday.

Americans Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin placed 1st and 2nd

CBC Sports ·
Andre De Grasse, seen here on Sept. 30, 2019, finished third at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday, trailing only Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin of the United States. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Canada's Andre De Grasse ran the men's 100 metres in 10.17 seconds to earn third place at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., got off to a good start but Americans Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin separated themselves from the pack. The Canadian came on strong down the stretch, but Kerley and Gatlin were still able to hold him off.

Kerley finished first with a time of 9.96 while Gatlin finished second in 10.08. De Grasse finished 0.11 seconds ahead of fourth place finisher, Silvan Wicki from Switzerland.

WATCH | De Grasse places 3rd at Ostrava Golden Spike:

Andre De Grasse finishes 3rd in 10.17 seconds at Ostrava Golden Spike

Sports

54 minutes ago
4:57
Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., finished in third place in the men's 100 metre race at the Ostrava Golden Spike track event in the Czech Republic, behind Americans Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin. 4:57

De Grasse got off to a fast start this season he ran a 9.99 in April at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida, earning a second-place finish. He followed that up with a 10.05 at the North Florida Invitational which was good enough for another second place finish.

