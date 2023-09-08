Andre De Grasse uses season-best in 200m to book spot at Diamond League Finals

Watch as some of the world's top athletes vist King Baudouin Stadium for the second last stop on the 2023 Athletics Wanda Diamond League season.

Propelled by a season's best, Andre De Grasse booked his spot in the Diamond League Finals on Friday.

The Canadian posted a time of 19.89 seconds in the men's 200 at a meet in Brussels — the first time he's broken 20 seconds all season — to place third in the race and firm up his spot at next weekend's championship event in Eugene, Ore.

American Kenny Bednarek won the race in 19.79 seconds, edging out England's Zharnel Hughes at 19.82.

Canada's Aaron Brown was fourth with a season's best of his own at 19.98 seconds.

De Grasse entered Friday's race in the eighth and final qualifying spot for the Finals and Hughes and Bednarek nipping at his heels behind him.

But needing a good race, De Grasse produced just that — a welcome relief near the end of a trying season.

The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., left the world championships in Budapest last month without a single medal, placing fifth in the 200 and watching from the sidelines as Canada's 4x100 relay team failed to advance through heats.

The Canadian himself has admitted that his 100-metre speed lagged this season, costing him his signature second-half boost in the 200 while he failed to even qualify for worlds in the 100.

But he appeared to find something in Brussels, and now hopes to bring that form back stateside for one last race.

Brown, meanwhile, finishes as the top qualifier into the Diamond League Finals, partly a result of his racing quantity through the season. But the 31-year-old still came out of the blocks with something to prove after he was disqualified during the semifinals at worlds.

On Thursday, shot putter Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., punched her ticket to Oregon with a second-place finish at a street event.

The world silver medallist said she's pleased to have found consistency this season.

"I am excited to go to Eugene and hope to put out a bigger performance there. It is in there somewhere," she said.

